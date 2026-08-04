enQase and Light Rider Announce Strategic Technology Partnership to Advance Quantum-Safe Communications & Infrastructure

enQase & Light Rider, Inc. Partner

Companies plan to combine crypto-agile security, FIPS 140-3 validated cryptography, secure optical key delivery, and sovereign quantum infrastructure

Our goal is to help government and commercial customers deploy practical quantum-safe systems now, while retaining the flexibility to evolve as standards and threats change.” — Anthony “Tony” Lawrence, Founder & CEO of Light Rider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- enQase, a U.S.-based full-stack quantum-safe security platform, and Light Rider Inc., a quantum technology company developing secure communications, quantum entropy, and sovereign quantum infrastructure, today announced a strategic technology partnership. The companies will collaborate to evaluate, integrate, and demonstrate complementary technologies that can help organizations protect long-lived data, modernize cryptographic systems, and deploy practical quantum-safe capabilities without unnecessary disruption to existing infrastructure.

Preparing for quantum-era security risks requires more than a one-time algorithm replacement. Organizations also need cryptographic visibility, crypto-agility, validated cryptographic modules, high-assurance entropy, resilient key management, and secure methods for delivering key material. The partnership brings together the enQase Platform, including its FIPS 140-3 validated cryptographic module and crypto-agile security capabilities, with Light Rider technologies for quantum entropy, secure optical communications, digital quantum key distribution, and deployable quantum infrastructure.

“Quantum readiness is an operational transformation, not a single product or algorithm upgrade,” said Rajesh Patil, CEO of enQase. “enQase helps organizations discover cryptographic risk, prioritize migration, and deploy crypto-agile protections. Light Rider adds valuable capabilities in deployable quantum infrastructure. Together, we can provide customers with a stronger path from assessment to implementation.”

Light Rider develops technologies across quantum computing, quantum communications, entropy services, and secure networking. Its portfolio includes Quantum Light systems, the Light Rider Entropy Management System, digital quantum key distribution, quantum software, and cloud and on-premises access to quantum computing resources. The collaboration is intended to extend the value of these capabilities through enQase’s full-stack platform, enterprise security architecture, and crypto-agile integration layer.

“Quantum-safe security must connect software, hardware, entropy, key management, and the communications layer,” said Anthony “Tony” Lawrence, Founder and CEO of Light Rider. “This partnership gives us a strong foundation to combine enQase’s crypto-agile platform and validated cryptographic capabilities with Light Rider’s capabilities. Our goal is to help government and commercial customers deploy practical quantum-safe systems now, while retaining the flexibility to evolve as standards and threats change.”

Areas of Collaboration

• Joint quantum-safe reference architectures combining crypto-agile post-quantum cryptography, key management, quantum entropy, and secure optical key delivery

• Interoperability testing and technical integration between the enQase Platform and Light Rider technologies

• Government, defense, critical infrastructure, and regulated enterprise opportunities

• Joint technology demonstrations, customer pilots, and proofs of concept

• Quantum-readiness assessments, migration planning, and industry education

• Future product, channel, and go-to-market initiatives based on validated customer requirements

The companies expect the initial phase of collaboration to focus on reference architecture development, technical validation, and customer demonstrations. Additional product and market announcements will follow as joint capabilities are developed and validated.

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About enQase

enQase is a U.S.-based, full-stack quantum-safe security platform that unifies proven cryptography, physics-based quantum hardware, and a powerful software integration layer to deliver comprehensive protection and crypto-agility for the quantum era. The enQase Platform helps enterprises, defense organizations, cloud providers, and critical infrastructure operators identify cryptographic risk, plan migration, and deploy quantum-safe technologies while maintaining business continuity and operational resilience. The enQase FIPS 140-3 Cryptographic Module is validated under Certificate #5346.

About Light Rider

Light Rider Inc. develops quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum entropy, and secure networking technologies for government, defense, critical infrastructure, and commercial users. Its portfolio includes Quantum Light hardware, the Light Rider Entropy Management System, digital quantum key distribution, cloud and on-premises quantum computing access, and quantum software applications. Light Rider is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Light Rider Inc.: For more information, visit www.lightriderinc.com. Media Inquiries: info@lightriderinc.com

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