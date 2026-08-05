KiwiTech Announces Strategic Partnership With Persuasiv, an AI Platform That Completes Real-World Outcomes

Persuasiv x KiwiTech Partnership

KiwiTech will support Persuasiv as it expands its AI-powered platform for personalized product, style, décor, and lifestyle discovery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KiwiTech, a leading applied AI and product engineering company, today announced a strategic partnership with Persuasiv, Inc., an AI platform that turns what a person wants into a finished, coordinated outcome. Through the partnership, KiwiTech will support Persuasiv’s continued technology development and provide startup mentorship and access to its innovation ecosystem.

Persuasiv is designed to meet intent however it arrives, whether spoken, written, or captured in a photo. The object a person points to is treated as a doorway rather than a destination: sometimes what they want is the item itself, and sometimes it is the occasion it belongs to.

The gap the company is addressing is coordination. A wedding weekend involves an airline, a hotel, a florist, a photographer, and a restaurant, businesses with no shared view of the person they are all serving. Persuasiv is being built to hold that full picture.

“The best things shouldn’t stay ideas,” said Jesse Lopez, Founder & CEO of Persuasiv. “The industry has done extraordinary work making the world findable and bookable, and we are building on top of that rather than against it. What has never existed is the layer above it, the one that carries a request across every party involved and stays with it until the moment is real. That coordination has always fallen to the person. It shouldn’t have to.”

“Jesse has a strong vision for how AI can simplify the way people plan and complete everyday decisions,” said Mohsin Syed, President & Chief Startup Officer at KiwiTech. “What stood out to us was the clarity of the problem he is solving. We are excited to support Persuasiv as the company moves into its next phase of growth.”

As part of this strategic investment, KiwiTech will work closely with Persuasiv to support the continued development of its technology and future product initiatives. The collaboration will help Persuasiv expand its capabilities, strengthen its digital foundation, and scale the experience for a growing user base.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, SMBs, and enterprises worldwide. We combine our strength in established and emerging technologies with our specialized skills across 10+ industries to help our clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge.

www.kiwitech.com

About Persuasiv, Inc.

Persuasiv is building the completion layer for real-world interactions. People express what they want, in words or a single photo, and receive the finished outcome: every piece arranged, coordinated across the providers involved, and held together until it has actually happened.

Media contact: info@persuasiv.xyz

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