AsedaSciences® and eMolecules Partner to Integrate Professional Compound Management Services into the 3RnD® Platform

Partnership strengthens the foundation for AI-ready data by integrating expert compound storage, preparation, QC and management into the 3RnD ecosystem.

Through our partnership with eMolecules, we are establishing a robust foundation that safeguards data quality from the very beginning of the R&D workflow” — Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences , developer of the cloud-based 3RnD toxicity intelligence platform for chemical risk assessment, today announced a strategic sales and marketing agreement with eMolecules , a leading provider of compound sourcing and scientific services. Through its Frontier Scientific division, eMolecules will provide integrated compound storage, preparation, aliquoting, quality control and inventory management services directly through the 3RnDplatform.The partnership addresses one of the most critical - and often overlooked - steps in chemical research and development: ensuring that compounds entering analytical and biological testing are accurately identified, properly stored, correctly prepared and rigorously quality controlled before experimental testing begins.While significant attention is often placed on downstream biological assays and data analysis, the integrity of those results depends on the quality of the compound being tested. Improper storage, inaccurate preparation, degradation, contamination or incorrect concentrations can alter biological responses, activate unintended cellular stress pathways and ultimately lead to false conclusions, wasted resources and incorrect development decisions.By integrating Frontier Scientific into the 3RnDecosystem, researchers will have seamless access to professional compound management workflows that help ensure every study begins with the correct molecule, at the correct concentration and verified purity."High-quality biological data begins long before the first experiment is performed," said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences. "Professional compound management is one of the most underappreciated determinants of experimental success. Even the most sophisticated New Approach Method or AI model cannot compensate for poor compound quality or preparation. Through our partnership with eMolecules, we are establishing a robust foundation that safeguards data quality from the very beginning of the R&D workflow."Frontier Scientific provides comprehensive compound lifecycle management, including secure storage of powders and DMSO stocks, automated inventory tracking, expert solution preparation, aliquoting, analytical quality control and environmentally responsible compound disposal. These services reduce the burden on individual laboratories while minimizing the risk of sample mix-ups, compound degradation, inventory loss and variability introduced through manual handling.For organizations without dedicated compound management infrastructure, outsourcing these activities provides access to specialized expertise, validated workflows and digital inventory management that would otherwise require significant internal investment.The integration represents another important expansion of the growing portfolio of foundational Tier 1 services available through the 3RnDplatform. Together with capabilities such as compound procurement, physicochemical characterization and solubility profiling, professional compound management helps establish a reliable starting point before compounds progress into downstream biological screening, New Approach Methods (NAMs), mechanistic assays and AI-driven toxicity prediction.Maintaining compound integrity is particularly important for modern NAMs, where subtle differences in compound identity or degradation products can significantly influence cellular signaling pathways, stress responses and mechanistic endpoints. Ensuring that compounds remain chemically stable and accurately characterized helps preserve the integrity of the biological data generated, producing high-quality datasets suitable for AI and machine learning applications."Our goal is to help scientists generate data they can trust," said Rick Hammar, Vice President of Sales – Compound Management Services, eMolecules. "By combining our expertise in compound management with the 3RnDplatform, researchers gain access to an integrated workflow that reduces operational complexity while improving confidence in every downstream experiment."Beyond improving experimental reproducibility, the partnership also addresses common operational challenges faced by research organizations, including:• Maintaining long-term compound stability under appropriate storage conditions.• Accurate preparation of DMSO and assay-ready solutions.• Prevention of sample loss, contamination and inventory errors.• Analytical verification of compound identity, purity and degradation products.• Digital inventory tracking and chain-of-custody management.• Environmentally responsible disposal of expired or degraded compounds.• Standardized workflows that improve reproducibility across research programs.For AsedaSciences, the collaboration reinforces the company's vision of creating a complete digital ecosystem supporting safer, faster and more reliable chemical R&D. Every integrated service within 3RnDis selected to improve the quality, reproducibility and predictive value of experimental data while enabling researchers to make better-informed decisions earlier in development.The collaboration also expands the reach of eMolecules' compound management capabilities by making them directly accessible to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical and academic researchers using the 3RnDplatform. Together, the companies aim to accelerate adoption of high-quality compound management practices alongside New Approach Methods, supporting more efficient chemical development while reducing unnecessary experimentation and improving confidence in downstream decision-making.AsedaSciences continues to expand the 3RnDplatform through strategic partnerships that integrate best-in-class scientific services into a unified digital workflow - from compound sourcing and management through advanced biological testing and AI-powered toxicity intelligence.About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences is the developer of the 3RnD platform, an integrated digital ecosystem designed to streamline access to New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), centralize toxicology data, and provide advanced tools for data visualization, interpretation, and decision-making. The platform enables researchers to design safer chemicals faster by combining innovative non-animal testing technologies with advanced data analytics that support earlier, more informed decision making across pharmaceutical, industrial chemical, agricultural, cosmetic, and environmental research.About eMoleculeseMolecules is a leading provider of chemical sourcing, procurement and outsourced compound management services, connecting researchers with millions of commercially available compounds from suppliers worldwide. Through its Frontier Scientific division, eMolecules offers comprehensive, cost-efficient compound management solutions including storage, inventory management, solution preparation, aliquoting, analytical quality control and logistics, enabling research organizations to improve efficiency, reproducibility and confidence throughout the drug discovery and chemical research process.

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