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GrowBoston Empowers Residents to Grow their Own Food

GrowBoston: Office of Urban Agriculture, in partnership with the Office of Food Justice is constructing free raised beds to strengthen neighborhood food systems and empower residents to grow their own food. 

GrowBoston: Office of Urban Agriculture, in partnership with the Office of Food Justice are constructing raised beds primarily for low-income individuals, non-profit organizations, and public facilities. These garden beds are free and are meant to strengthen neighborhood food systems and empower residents to grow their own food. If you are interested in signing up for a garden bed, please visit our website, and complete this interest form. In addition, if you have questions about gardening or need garden support, you can contact one of our Urban Agriculture Ambassadors if you live in one of the following neighborhoods: East Boston, Roxbury, Mattapan, or Dorchester. This program is paired with the Raised Bed Program to help residents learn how to grow food sustainably.

 

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GrowBoston Empowers Residents to Grow their Own Food

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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