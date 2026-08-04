MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LAUNCHES TEXT TO 911 CAMPAIGN AS STUDENTS AND TEACHERS HEAD BACK TO SCHOOL

August 4, 2026

Hallowell, Maine - Call if you can; text if you can't. As teachers and students return to classrooms, the Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) is launching a statewide awareness campaign to remind residents that Text-to-911 is available across Maine when making a phone call isnt safe.

In an emergency, calling 9-1-1 is still the fastest way to reach emergency services, but when talking out loud isnt practical or safe in domestic violence or home or business invasion situations, for example Mainers can text 9-1-1 to quietly reach Emergency Communication Specialists throughout the state. Please remember, if driving, to pull over to ensure you are texting safely.

Text-to-911 is also an important tool for the deaf, hard-of-hearing, and late deafened, or in areas with low or intermittent service connection.

"Calling 9-1-1 is always the preferred method of contact," says Dustin Smiley, Director of Maines Emergency Services Communication Bureau. With a phone call, Emergency Communication Specialists can transfer the call to the appropriate emergency service provider, all while keeping the caller on the line. They can ask the caller important questions in real time. But sometimes, talking on the phone isnt practical or safe. In those cases, texting 9-1-1 is the best way to reach emergency services.

To text 911 services, simply enter 9-1-1 into the To field of the text message. Your first outbound text should be as detailed and concise as possible. It should include the exact location of the emergency and what services are needed. It should also include information about any safety or weapons concerns. If total silence is important, make sure your ringer is turned off to eliminate text notification tones when the specialist replies.

Text-to-911 only works on SMS-capable wireless devices with a texting plan. It will not work with Messenger, WhatsApp or other messaging applications.

The Commission encourages residents to share this information with family members, neighbors, and anyone who may need an alternative way to reach emergency services. Additional details on Text-to-911 procedures and important tips can be found at https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/maine911/text-to-911.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers while minimizing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine 911 Service and gas safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

About the Emergency Services Communication Bureau The Emergency Services Communication Bureau (ESCB) is the division of the Maine Public Utilities Commission that manages the statewide 911 system, which is the component of the emergency response system that delivers 911 calls and displays the telephone number and physical location of the caller at one of Maines 25 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs).

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov