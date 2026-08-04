Iowa Department of Education recognizes 74 schools for FAFSA completion success
The Iowa Department of Education today announced 74 Iowa schools are being recognized for their outstanding commitment to student completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) during the 2025-26 school year. Now in its second year, the FAFSA Focused Awards recognize schools that have met or exceeded their preset student FAFSA completion goals for the year.
“The FAFSA is the first step to accessing federal, state and institutional financial aid, which is vital for students who are pursuing their postsecondary educational dreams,” said Christina Sibaouih, chief of the Department’s Bureau of Postsecondary Community Engagement. “It is wonderful to see the growing number of Iowa schools that are prioritizing FAFSA completion with their students to help open doors and postsecondary pathways to future success. Congratulations to our 74 schools that are being honored as FAFSA Focused Awardees!”
The Department awarded the FAFSA Focused School of Excellence award to 28 Iowa schools for meeting or exceeding a 70% FAFSA completion rate. Additionally, 46 Iowa schools received the Focused School of Achievement award for meeting or exceeding their FAFSA completion goal. To be eligible for the awards, schools were required to set a FAFSA completion goal by Nov. 15, 2025.
Don Bosco High School, a FAFSA-School of Excellence awardee, topped all Iowa schools with a 96% FAFSA completion rate for students.
Awardees for the 2025-26 school year receive Department support and resources to ensure students are prepared for success in transitioning to postsecondary education. The FAFSA helps determine students’ eligibility for scholarships, grants, work study and student loans and is also used by many postsecondary institutions to determine financial need. FAFSA completion is a core component of the program, helping students to finance postsecondary education and remove financial barriers to education and training beyond high school.
This year’s list of FAFSA Focused Awardees included the following schools:
FAFSA Focused Schools of Excellence
Algona High School - 72%
Alta-Aurelia High School - 72%
Aplington-Parkersburg High School - 74%
Audubon Middle-High School - 72%
Belmond-Klemme Junior/Senior High School - 72%
Danville Junior/Senior High School - 76%
Dike-New Hartford High School - 80%
Don Bosco High School - 96%
Keota High School - 94%
Kingsley-Pierson High School - 84%
Lake Mills Senior High School - 75%
Lamoni High School - 82%
Liberty High School - 71%
Logan-Magnolia Junior/Senior High School - 77%
Louisa-Muscatine Junior/Senior High School - 82%
Manson Northwest Webster Junior High/High School - 77%
North Mahaska Junior/Senior High School - 72%
Panorama High School - 73%
Regina Junior/Senior High School - 75%
Ridge View High School - 71%
Riverside Middle/Senior High School - 73%
Roland-Story High School - 70%
Sioux Central High School - 70%
Solon High School - 75%
Southeast Valley High School - 71%
South Winneshiek High School - 74%
West Liberty High School - 80%
Williamsburg Junior/Senior High School - 72%
FAFSA Focused Schools of Achievement
ADM Senior High School
Belle Plaine Junior/Senior High School
Bellevue High School
Bettendorf High School
Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
Bondurant-Farrar High School
Calamus-Wheatland Secondary Attendance Center
Cardinal High School
Carlisle High School
Cascade Junior-Senior High School
Center Point-Urbana High School
Collins-Maxwell Middle/High School
Crestwood High School
Earlham Senior High School
Easton Valley Junior High/High School
Greene County High School
Grinnell Community Senior High School
Griswold Middle/High School
Hampton-Dumont High School
Highland High School
Interstate 35 High School
Iowa Valley Junior-Senior High School
John F. Kennedy High School
Johnston Senior High School
Linn-Mar High School
Maquoketa Valley Senior High School
MMCRU High School
Mormon Trail Junior-Senior High School
Mount Pleasant High School
North Linn Senior High School
North Scott High School
Northwest High School
Ogden High School
Osage High School
Prairie High School
Southwest Valley High school
Tri-County Junior/Senior High School
Union High School
Urbandale High School
Van Meter High School
Wahlert Catholic High School
Wapsie Valley High School
West Burlington Arnold Junior/Senior High School
West Delaware High School
Western Dubuque High School
Woodbine High School
Statewide, 54.2% of the class of 2026 completed the FAFSA as of July 31, 2026, representing an increase of over 3% compared to last year. Detailed statewide and school FAFSA completion figures are available at fafsa.iowa.gov.
For more information, visit the Department’s website.
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