DEQ now accepting electronic Title V air quality permit applications

The NC Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is taking another step toward its goal of modernizing the state’s environmental application process by offering an electronic option to submit Title V air quality permit applications through the AccessDEQ portal.

Businesses that operate as a major source of air emissions and are required to obtain Title V air quality permits under the Clean Air Act can upload all required application materials to DEQ directly online rather than mailing applications to DEQ’s Division of Air Quality.

AccessDEQ simplifies a historically complex and paper‑intensive process, reducing administrative burdens for businesses and improving efficiency for staff reviewing applications.

The option is available on the AccessDEQ portal, accompanied by a user guide.

“Protecting North Carolina's air quality requires a permitting process that works well for everyone,” said Division of Air Quality Director Mike Abraczinskas. “This is one more way we're making it easier to do business in North Carolina while continuing to implement effective pollution control measures that keep the state’s air clean."

Title V air quality permits are required for major sources of air pollution that emit regulated pollutants above certain thresholds. The permits include federally enforceable conditions, such as emission limits, monitoring, recordkeeping and reporting requirements, that protect the state’s air quality.

Title V permits play a crucial role in maintaining safe air for every North Carolinian — especially children, older adults and people with respiratory illnesses. They also support a stronger economy by helping businesses run more reliably, plan for the future and follow required rules without unnecessary delays. The Title V permitting program has helped North Carolina maintain compliance with every federal health-based air quality standard for more than a decade.

DEQ plans later this year to expand the electronic submittal of air quality permit applications to non-Title V applications, including small and synthetic minor applications. Applications for general Title V permits for air curtain incinerators were made available on AccessDEQ last year.

Businesses in the 97 North Carolina counties regulated by the Division of Air Quality can take advantage of the new submittal process. Facilities in Buncombe, Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties are regulated by local air quality programs.

DEQ will add more permits to the portal in the next few months as part of the agency’s effort to provide better customer service.