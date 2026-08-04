Titan Vans Brings Its Most Popular Floorplan to the Ford Transit 148" EL

Exterior of the Titan Vans 148 EL Metis Interior View of Titan Vans 148 EL Metis Rear View of the Interior of the Titan Vans 148 EL Metis

Boulder conversion company expands the Metis to the 148 EL Transit, pairing van-life-ready design with more interior room and direct to consumer pricing.

Most builders on this chassis are offering one version of a van, we're offering a starting point and then building around how someone actually plans to use it.” — Matt North, founder of Titan Vans

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Vans, a Boulder, Colorado-based, RVIA-certified camper van conversion company, today announced the Metis floorplan is now available on the Ford Transit 148" EL (extended length) chassis. The Metis is Titan's most requested layout, and the 148 EL marks one of the only extended-length Transit platforms currently offered by a specialty van conversion builder.

Very few conversion companies build on the 148 EL chassis at all — the extended wheelbase and body length require different structural, electrical, and layout planning than a standard 148" Transit. Titan Vans, which designs and builds nearly all of its own components in-house, has adapted its Metis build to take full advantage of the added length without compromising the floorplan that made it so popular in the first place.

"The Metis on a standard 148 already gave people almost everything they wanted in daily livability," said Matt North, founder of Titan Vans. "Putting it in the 148 EL means more living room, more storage, and more flexibility — without asking customers to give up the layout they already love."

What's Included

The Metis 148 EL keeps the core of the Metis experience intact: a double Murphy bed, two-person rear couch, and direct outdoor kitchen access, built for owners who want a van that works as easily for weekend trips as it does for extended time on the road. Standard features include:

Double Murphy bed with 80" x 61" mattress and under-bed load lighting

Rear couch, Lagun table, and driver-side and wheel-well cabinets

Isotherm 85-quart drawer fridge, induction cooktop, and Corian style countertop

330-watt solar, Victron 200 Ahr lithium battery (Upgradable up to 1000 Ahr), and Multiplus 3000 inverter

26-gallon fresh water with Isotemp Slim water heater, a 9-gallon gray water system with integrated heating pads for 4 season capabilities

Webasto furnace with SmarTemp controller, complete Thinsulate insulation, and rooftop fan

Seats up to 4, sleeps up to 6

Builds start at $85,995 (van not included).

Built to Order, Not Off the Shelf

Beyond the base floorplan, Titan Vans offers customers thousands of combinations of upgrades and accessories — from battery capacity and off-road packages to bike carriers, insulated pop-tops, and lighting to interior options such as additional seating, microwaves, and slide out trays . That range allows Titan to tailor a Metis 148 EL to a specific customer's outdoor pursuits, whether that means a dedicated ski and bike setup, extended off-grid capability, or a build focused on overlanding and backcountry recovery.

"Most builders on this chassis are offering one version of a van," North said. "We're offering a starting point and then building around how someone actually plans to use it."

Availability

The Metis 148 EL is available now for build-to-order customers. Interested buyers can start a custom build or speak with the Titan Vans team directly.

Learn more: www.titanvans.com/metis148el

Start a build: www.titanvans.com/build-price/build-form?model=metis148el

About Titan Vans

Titan Vans is an RVIA-certified, vertically integrated camper van conversion company based in Boulder, Colorado. Titan designs and builds the majority of its components in-house, offering build-to-order camper vans across the Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster, and Volkswagen ID. Buzz platforms.

Titan Vans | Metis 148 EL Van Build Walkthrough

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