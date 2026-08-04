Titan Vans Brings Its Most Popular Floorplan to the Ford Transit 148" EL
Boulder conversion company expands the Metis to the 148 EL Transit, pairing van-life-ready design with more interior room and direct to consumer pricing.
BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Vans, a Boulder, Colorado-based, RVIA-certified camper van conversion company, today announced the Metis floorplan is now available on the Ford Transit 148" EL (extended length) chassis. The Metis is Titan's most requested layout, and the 148 EL marks one of the only extended-length Transit platforms currently offered by a specialty van conversion builder.
Very few conversion companies build on the 148 EL chassis at all — the extended wheelbase and body length require different structural, electrical, and layout planning than a standard 148" Transit. Titan Vans, which designs and builds nearly all of its own components in-house, has adapted its Metis build to take full advantage of the added length without compromising the floorplan that made it so popular in the first place.
"The Metis on a standard 148 already gave people almost everything they wanted in daily livability," said Matt North, founder of Titan Vans. "Putting it in the 148 EL means more living room, more storage, and more flexibility — without asking customers to give up the layout they already love."
What's Included
The Metis 148 EL keeps the core of the Metis experience intact: a double Murphy bed, two-person rear couch, and direct outdoor kitchen access, built for owners who want a van that works as easily for weekend trips as it does for extended time on the road. Standard features include:
Double Murphy bed with 80" x 61" mattress and under-bed load lighting
Rear couch, Lagun table, and driver-side and wheel-well cabinets
Isotherm 85-quart drawer fridge, induction cooktop, and Corian style countertop
330-watt solar, Victron 200 Ahr lithium battery (Upgradable up to 1000 Ahr), and Multiplus 3000 inverter
26-gallon fresh water with Isotemp Slim water heater, a 9-gallon gray water system with integrated heating pads for 4 season capabilities
Webasto furnace with SmarTemp controller, complete Thinsulate insulation, and rooftop fan
Seats up to 4, sleeps up to 6
Builds start at $85,995 (van not included).
Built to Order, Not Off the Shelf
Beyond the base floorplan, Titan Vans offers customers thousands of combinations of upgrades and accessories — from battery capacity and off-road packages to bike carriers, insulated pop-tops, and lighting to interior options such as additional seating, microwaves, and slide out trays . That range allows Titan to tailor a Metis 148 EL to a specific customer's outdoor pursuits, whether that means a dedicated ski and bike setup, extended off-grid capability, or a build focused on overlanding and backcountry recovery.
"Most builders on this chassis are offering one version of a van," North said. "We're offering a starting point and then building around how someone actually plans to use it."
Availability
The Metis 148 EL is available now for build-to-order customers. Interested buyers can start a custom build or speak with the Titan Vans team directly.
Learn more: www.titanvans.com/metis148el
Start a build: www.titanvans.com/build-price/build-form?model=metis148el
About Titan Vans
Titan Vans is an RVIA-certified, vertically integrated camper van conversion company based in Boulder, Colorado. Titan designs and builds the majority of its components in-house, offering build-to-order camper vans across the Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster, and Volkswagen ID. Buzz platforms.
Alex Cernichiari
Titan Vans
+1 646-245-8036
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Titan Vans | Metis 148 EL Van Build Walkthrough
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