OHE Awards Over $520,000 in Grants to Support Students with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Today, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education announced fiscal year 2027 recipients of the Inclusive Higher Education Grants. In total, $520,675 was awarded to three Minnesota colleges to help advance efforts for supporting students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We know Minnesotans withintellectual and developmental disabilities face unique challenges that impact their ability to pursue a postsecondary degree,” OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson said. “These grants are increasing accessibility for those students, ensuring every student has the same opportunity to attend college. My hope is that the efforts being implemented by this year’s grantees will become best practices that can be shared and replicated on campuses across Minnesota.”

Established in 2023, the Inclusive Higher Education Grant provides funding to support Minnesota postsecondary institutions in enhancing or developing new initiatives that increase overall enrollment and access for students with intellectual and developmental disability (IDD). Establishing inclusive higher education pathways enables students with IDD to have all the rights, responsibilities, privileges, benefits, and outcomes that result from higher education, including academic growth, career advancement, and improved self-determined living.

Eligible colleges may be awarded an initial annual grant of up to $200,000 for up to four years and $100,000 for an additional six years. In subsequent years, eligible colleges may annually apply for continuing grants of up to $100,000 for a total of up to 10 years of funding. All grantees must be developing or enhancing a sustainable inclusive higher education initiative that adheres to the Minnesota Inclusive Higher Education Standards.

Fiscal Year 2027 recipients of the Inclusive Higher Education Grant are:

Bemidji State University – New grantee for fiscal year 2027. Amount awarded: $120,675.

Lake Superior College – Starting third year as a grantee. Amount awarded: $200,000.

Normandale Community College - Starting second year as a grantee. Amount awarded: $200,000.



This year marks the third grant cycle for the Inclusive Higher Education Grant. To date, four Minnesota institutions have received funding through the grant, with a total investment of $1.3 million.

You can read more about the grant here.