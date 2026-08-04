Dentist of Anaheim Expands Awareness of Local Implant and Emergency Services

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentist of Anaheim is starting the new season by reminding local families that complete, high quality dental care is available close to home. One of the newer practices to serve the Anaheim community, it is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar and Dr. Omid Barkhordar, whose reputation rests on precision, ongoing education and a warm, unhurried approach to every visit.For residents weighing up their options after tooth loss, the practice provides dental implants Anaheim patients can feel confident in, guiding each person through a clear, comfortable process from first consultation to final result. The focus is on restoring not just a tooth, but the ability to eat and smile with ease.When the unexpected happens, the team is ready. An emergency dentist Anaheim can provide fast relief for sudden pain, breaks or swelling, helping patients avoid the complications that come from waiting. And for families looking for a reliable, all ages dentist in Anaheim , the practice offers everything from preventive checkups to cosmetic and restorative treatment under one welcoming roof.As it continues to grow within the community, Dentist of Anaheim remains committed to accessible care, honest guidance and a comfortable experience for every patient."We may be one of the newer practices in Anaheim, but our commitment to this community runs deep," said Dr. Hamid Barkhordar. "Whether a patient needs urgent help or is ready to restore their smile with implants, we want them to feel completely at ease."Dr. Hamid Barkhordar, Dentist of AnaheimAbout Dentist of AnaheimDentist of Anaheim is a full service dental practice serving Anaheim, California and the surrounding area. Led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar and Dr. Omid Barkhordar, the practice provides family, cosmetic, restorative, implant and emergency dentistry, combining modern technology with a compassionate, patient centred approach.

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