Certified HealthCare Advisor™ Announces Upcoming National Launch of Professional Healthcare Planning Designation

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CHCA program will equip insurance, financial, legal, tax, and healthcare professionals with focused education, continued learning, and digital trust signals.

Consumers need professionals who understand how healthcare coverage, retirement decisions, financial planning, and life transitions intersect.” — Rob Favata, CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified HealthCare Advisor ™ today announced the upcoming national launch of the CHCA™ professional designation, an advanced education program created to help professionals provide clearer, more informed, and more personalized healthcare planning guidance. The announcement begins the next phase of CHCA’s market introduction.Healthcare decisions have become increasingly connected to retirement income, family finances, taxes, employer benefits, long-term care, and overall financial security. Consumers are also facing a growing volume of information surrounding Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Social Security, employer-sponsored health plans, individual insurance, and supplemental coverage. CHCA was created to address a critical gap in the professional services industry: the need for specialized healthcare planning education that extends beyond product selection and enrollment. “Healthcare planning is no longer a conversation that can take place in isolation,” said Rob Favata, President and CEO of Certified HealthCare Advisor. “Consumers need professionals who understand how healthcare coverage, retirement decisions, financial planning, and life transitions intersect. CHCA is being developed to give those professionals the education, structure, and confidence to provide more complete guidance.” The CHCA designation is intended for insurance agents, financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, accountants, tax professionals, legal professionals, human resources professionals, healthcare professionals, and others who help individuals and families evaluate healthcare-related decisions. The program will provide education across a broad range of healthcare planning subjects, including Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Social Security, long-term care, employer-sponsored health plans, individual coverage, and supplemental insurance options.CHCA’s mission is to elevate the integrity and professionalism of healthcare guidance by establishing a higher standard for education, transparency, ethical responsibility, and ongoing professional development. The designation is being built around four central pillars: education, integrity, professionalism, and consumer trust. Together, these principles are intended to help professionals move beyond transactional conversations and become trusted healthcare planning resources for their clients. Professionals pursuing the CHCA designation will be required to complete the designation curriculum and earn a passing score of at least 85% on the final examination. Eligibility is also expected to include at least two years of professional experience in insurance, healthcare, legal services, financial services, accounting, tax, or another approved field. Once the requirements are completed, graduates will be authorized to use the Certified HealthCare Advisor™ or CHCA™ designation and gain access to approved professional resources, marketing support, continuing education opportunities, client engagement strategies, and other graduate benefits.The program is being designed to help professionals:• Develop a broader understanding of healthcare planning.• Provide more informed and personalized client guidance.• Navigate complex conversations involving healthcare and retirement.• Strengthen professional credibility and consumer confidence.• Differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace.• Build stronger client relationships, retention, and referrals.• Maintain current knowledge through ongoing professional development.• Demonstrate their professional education across digital and consumer-facing platforms.The designation reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations. Today’s consumers are not simply asking which insurance product to purchase. They are asking whether they can afford to retire, how healthcare expenses may affect their financial security, whether they enrolled correctly, and whether their current coverage will be sufficient. “Consumers are looking for someone who can translate complexity into a clear and personalized plan,” Favata added. “CHCA is about developing specialists who can provide that guidance with knowledge, transparency, and care.”As part of its planned graduate benefits, CHCA is working with Agent Review to allow graduates to display their CHCA designation status on their Agent Review professional profiles. The planned integration will connect a graduate’s CHCA education with other professional trust signals, including identity, licensing information, areas of expertise, professional standing, and client reviews. This will help move the designation beyond a certificate or logo by making it part of a visible, consumer-facing professional identity. The connection is also designed to help CHCA graduates prepare for the changing way consumers search for professional guidance. Consumers are increasingly using Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other AI-powered platforms to identify professionals, evaluate credibility, and determine whom they can trust. Traditional search engines and AI systems look for consistent and structured indicators of professional authority. Education, credentials, identity verification, licensing information, reviews, and professional transparency can all contribute to how a professional is understood and presented across these platforms. The Agent Review relationship is expected to give eligible CHCA graduates another way to communicate the value of their education while helping consumers identify professionals who have invested in advanced healthcare planning knowledge. CHCA will announce additional details regarding program availability, continuing education, upcoming classes, graduate benefits, and strategic partnerships during its formal launch.About Certified HealthCare Advisor™Certified HealthCare Advisor™ is a professional education and designation organization created to elevate the integrity and professionalism of healthcare guidance. Through advanced education, ethical standards, and ongoing professional development, CHCA equips professionals to provide clear, personalized, and trustworthy support to individuals and families making important healthcare decisions.

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