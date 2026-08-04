Dentist of Long Beach Reminds Coastal Community That Trusted Care Is Nearby

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With summer in full swing along the coast, Dentist of Long Beach is encouraging local residents to keep their dental health a priority and reminding them that experienced, compassionate care is right around the corner. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar and Dr. Omid Barkhordar, who are known across Southern California for pairing advanced technology with a genuinely caring approach.From routine checkups to more involved treatment, the practice aims to be the first name that comes to mind for anyone searching for a dentist in Long Beach . Patients of every age are welcomed into a calm, modern environment where questions are encouraged and no one is rushed.The team also understands that dental emergencies do not wait for convenient hours. A broken tooth, a lost filling or sudden severe pain can be frightening, which is why an emergency dentist Long Beach is available to see patients quickly and ease discomfort before it worsens. Prompt attention often makes the difference between a simple fix and a far more complex one.Dentist of Long Beach remains dedicated to the health and comfort of the local community, and to making excellent dental care approachable for every household it serves."People should never feel they have to travel far or wait too long for good dental care," said Dr. Hamid Barkhordar. "Long Beach is a wonderful community, and we are proud to be here for our neighbours whenever they need us."Dr. Hamid Barkhordar, Dentist of Long BeachAbout Dentist of Long BeachDentist of Long Beach is a full service dental practice serving Long Beach, California and the surrounding neighbourhoods. Under Dr. Hamid Barkhordar and Dr. Omid Barkhordar, the practice offers family, cosmetic, restorative, implant and emergency dentistry, delivered with modern technology and a patient first philosophy.

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