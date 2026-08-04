Ribeye Recognized as an ADWEEK 2026 Tech Stack Award Winner for Advancing the Future of Local Media Technology

ADWEEK TECH STACK AWARDS

Award recognizes Ribeye's innovation in modernizing the local media technology stack through automation, intelligence and operational efficiency

Local media organizations are ready for a fundamentally different operating model. Our focus remains helping broadcasters simplify operations, unlock efficiency, and be more competitive. ” — Ribeye CEO Joe Marino

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ribeye , the AI-powered local media revenue acceleration and ad operating system, today announced it has been named the winner of the Buy-Side Programmatic Product/Platform category in the 2026 ADWEEK Tech Stack Awards , recognizing the year's most innovative technology platforms transforming advertising, media and marketing.The award highlights Ribeye's continued momentum as broadcasters, publishers, and media organizations modernize their advertising operations through intelligent automation, workflow optimization and AI-powered decision support.“Recognition like this reinforces what we've heard from customers—that local media organizations are ready for a fundamentally different operating model,” said Joe Marino, CEO of Ribeye. “Our focus remains helping broadcasters simplify operations, unlock efficiency, and be more competitive in an increasingly complex advertising ecosystem."As advertising becomes increasingly fragmented, local media organizations face mounting pressure to consolidate workflows, eliminate operational inefficiencies, and maximize revenue opportunities across multiple platforms. Ribeye addresses these challenges by providing a unified operating system that connects planning, sales, operations, and execution while leveraging AI to create the unified data foundation, which powers the operating system to improve productivity and decision-making.The ADWEEK Tech Stack Awards celebrate technology companies whose platforms are delivering measurable business impact across advertising, media and marketing."This recognition reflects the growing need for technology purpose-built for local media ," Marino added. "We're proud to help our customers navigate the evolving industry while building more efficient and profitable businesses."About RibeyeRibeye is the AI-powered revenue acceleration and ad operating system built for local media. Designed for broadcasters, agencies and media sales organizations, Ribeye unifies prospecting, proposal generation, campaign execution, reporting and optimization in one system. By combining local market intelligence, automation and real-time performance visibility, Ribeye helps sellers move faster, reduce operational complexity and generate more revenue across streaming TV, digital programmatic, walled-gardens, owned media and emerging channels. For more information about Ribeye, visit ribeye.media.

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