Attorney General Jackley Announces State Appeals Federal Injunction in Mayday Health Lawsuit
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces he has appealed a U.S. Federal Court’s preliminary injunction that halted the enforcement of a new state law that prohibits the advertisement, dispensing, and distribution of abortion pills in South Dakota.
The U.S. District Court in Rapid City in July ruled in favor of Mayday Health which had requested the injunction. The law was scheduled to take effect July 1.
“South Dakota’s law prohibiting advertising for illegal abortion pills is designed to protect women’s health and innocent life,” said Attorney General Jackley. “As Attorney General, I stand with the Legislature, Governor, and our citizens in defending and protecting innocent life.”
Attorney General Jackley’s appeal was filed Monday with the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
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