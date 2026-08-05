Medicare Establishes Dedicated Reimbursement for InVision's AI Detection of Cardiac Amyloidosis

InVision Medical Technology

CMS finalizes a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) under code XEZZXLC, effective October 1, 2026, completing a Medicare payment pathway for InVision.

Cardiac amyloidosis often hides in plain sight on echocardiograms that are already being performed every day.” — David Ouyang, MD, Co-founder of InVision

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Medical Technology Corporation (“InVision”), a clinical AI company backed by Y Combinator, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) for InVision Precision Cardiac Amyloid, FDA-cleared AI software for the detection of cardiac amyloidosis from routine echocardiography. The decision, finalized in the fiscal year (FY) 2027 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) final rule, takes effect for inpatient discharges on or after October 1, 2026.

Under the NTAP, eligible cases involving Precision Cardiac Amyloid receive incremental Medicare reimbursement of up to $2,275.00 per inpatient stay in addition to the standard Medicare Severity Diagnosis-Related Group (MS-DRG) payment. With NTAP now finalized for inpatient stays and Category III CPT® code 0932T active for hospital outpatient and physician-office studies since January 1, 2025, Precision Cardiac Amyloid has a defined Medicare payment pathway across both settings of care. It is the first AI echocardiography technology to receive a dedicated Medicare add-on payment for cardiac amyloidosis, and the only echocardiography technology approved for an NTAP in FY 2027 under the alternative pathway.

Cardiac amyloidosis is a life-threatening, underdiagnosed disease whose signs and symptoms overlap with more common causes of heart failure, often delaying diagnosis until the disease has advanced and outcomes worsen. Precision Cardiac Amyloid applies AI to standard transthoracic echocardiogram views — apical four-chamber and parasternal long-axis — to identify patients at high risk of cardiac amyloidosis and alert clinicians to refer them for confirmatory evaluation. The underlying algorithm was peer-reviewed and published in JAMA Cardiology in 2022. In a head-to-head evaluation on the same patient cohort published in JACC Advances in 2025, Precision Cardiac Amyloid delivered twice the positive predictive value of a comparator algorithm — a difference that translates directly into fewer false positives, and fewer patients sent for unnecessary confirmatory workup.

“Echocardiography is one of the earliest and most common exams in the cardiovascular care pathway, which gives it unique potential for early disease detection. Cardiac amyloidosis often hides in plain sight on echocardiograms that are already being performed every day,” said David Ouyang, MD, Co-founder of InVision. “By surfacing the subtle signatures that are easy to miss in a busy lab, our technology helps clinicians identify patients earlier, when treatment can make the greatest difference.”

Precision Cardiac Amyloid received FDA 510(k) clearance on May 21, 2025 and had previously earned FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. It is indicated for adult patients aged 65 years and over undergoing cardiovascular assessment using echocardiography, when used by an interpreting physician.

“Provider organizations want to deliver the best care. They also have to ask: 'Who pays?' As of October 1, that question has an answer on both the inpatient and the outpatient side. CMS's decision removes a financial barrier that could have kept this technology from the Medicare patients who stand to benefit most,” said Andrew Reeve, Chief Commercial Officer of InVision. “Medicare recognition through NTAP is what moves expert-level detection of a rare disease from specialized centers to every lab that performs an echo.”

Hospitals seeking the incremental payment will identify eligible cases using the newly established ICD-10-PCS procedure code XEZZXLC (“Computer-aided detection and notification for imaging abnormalities in echocardiography, new technology group 12”), effective for dates of service on or after October 1, 2026. In the hospital outpatient and physician setting, use of the technology is reported with Category III CPT® code 0932T, effective January 1, 2025. Health systems evaluating implementation can find NTAP and CPT coding guidance at invisionmedtech.com/reimbursement.

InVision

InVision Medical Technology Corporation is an AI technology company improving the precision and accuracy of cardiovascular imaging. InVision's tools improve the performance of echocardiography, the most common and easily accessible cardiac imaging modality. Backed by Y Combinator, InVision serves patients and providers through the development and commercialization of AI diagnostics. Please visit invisionmedtech.com and follow @InVision_AI on X.

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