ParkVolusia to Become Single Registration System for County and New Smyrna Beach Off-Beach Parking

Posted On: August 4, 2026

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, residents will no longer need to maintain separate parking registrations for the City of New Smyrna Beach and Volusia County off-beach parking lots after the Volusia County Council approved an interlocal agreement with the City during its Aug. 4 meeting. The agreement will make ParkVolusia the single registration system for parking permits to access the County's more than 60 off-beach parking lots and seven City of New Smyrna Beach off-beach parking lots.

Since ParkVolusia launched nearly two years ago, Volusia County residents have been able to register for complimentary parking access to the County's off-beach parking lots and beach driving ramps. However, residents wishing to park at the City of New Smyrna Beach's seven off-beach parking lots had to register separately through the City. That separate registration requirement will end on Dec. 31, 2026.

The following City of New Smyrna Beach parking lots will be included:

Grayce K. Barck North Beach Community Park, 1100 N. Atlantic Ave.

Grayce K. Barck North Beach Community Park, West Lot, 1098 N. Peninsula Ave.

North Beach Street Parking, Sapphire Road, N. Atlantic Avenue and Lakewood Street

Esther Street Beachfront Park, 551 Esther St.

Flagler Avenue Boardwalk, 210 Buenos Aires St.

Marianne Clancy Park, 901 S. Atlantic Ave.

27th Avenue Beachfront Park, 3701 S. Atlantic Ave.

The new registration process becomes effective Jan. 1, 2027. Until then, residents wishing to park at the seven City parking lots must obtain or continue using a valid City of New Smyrna Beach annual parking permit.

What Residents Need to Know:

Current ParkVolusia permit holders: No action needed - existing registration will automatically provide access to the seven participating City parking lots on Jan. 1, 2027. ParkVolusia resident permits are valid for three years from the initial date of registration.

Current City permit holders: All City of New Smyrna Beach permits expire on Dec. 31, 2026. After that date, residents must register with ParkVolusia before parking to prevent citations. They may register at any time by visiting www.parkvolusia.org . Please allow 24–48 hours for permits to be approved before using.

ParkVolusia resident permits will also include access to the City's three public boat ramp parking areas. Individual Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) boat ramp permits will continue to be administered by the City.

More than 175,000 active resident accounts are already registered with ParkVolusia, and those users will automatically gain access to the participating City parking lots without taking any additional action beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Non-residents who have purchased an annual visitor off-beach parking permit through ParkVolusia will also be able to utilize the City’s seven lots beginning Jan. 1, 2027, until their current permit is renewed or expires. Until Jan. 1, 2027, non-residents must have a separate visitor parking permit for both the County and City lots. Those without a valid annual parking permit will be required to pay the applicable daily parking rate established by the County or City for the lot in which they park.

To support the program, Volusia County and the City of New Smyrna Beach will share only the license plate information necessary to verify parking registrations for enforcement purposes. Each entity will continue to manage parking enforcement, citations, signage, and day-to-day parking operations within its own parking areas.

The two Inlet Park locations, Smyrna Dunes Park and Lighthouse Point Park, are not included in the ParkVolusia resident permit. Inlet Park-specific annual permits, resident parking permits, and non-resident annual parking permit purchases can be completed at www.parkvolusia.org.