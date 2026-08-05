Canadian Real Estate & Construction Week 2026 expands across two iconic Toronto venues

Canadian Real Estate & Construction Week

Six industry-leading events unite the full property value chain at Fairmont Royal York and Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Bringing these communities together creates exponential value, Attendees gain perspectives they simply can't access at single-sector events, leading to smarter decisions and stronger partnerships.” — Glen Reynolds, Group Director, Buildings & Construction, Informa Connect

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian Real Estate & Construction Week returns in 2026, expanding across two premier downtown Toronto venues to accommodate the country's most comprehensive gathering of real estate and construction professionals.Taking place at the Fairmont Royal York and Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the week-long program unites six established industry events – with 21,000+ attendees, 300+ speakers, and 700+ exhibitors – creating unparalleled opportunities for planners, developers, investors, builders, consultants, specifiers, and asset managers to connect, collaborate and drive the future of Canada's built environment.Six events, infinite connectionsCanada's largest showcase of construction products and services, building technologies and sustainable solutions. Builders and specifiers discover innovations that are transforming how Canada builds, from advanced materials to smart building systems.Global Property MarketThe premier platform for international real estate investment. Cross-border capital meets Canadian opportunities as investors, developers and advisors explore partnerships that span continents.Apartment Development & Affordable Housing ConferenceAddressing Canada's most pressing housing challenges. Developers, policymakers and financiers collaborate on strategies to increase supply and improve affordability across the country.Strategic insights for commercial property leaders. Market intelligence, investment trends and portfolio strategies that shape decision-making across office, retail, industrial and mixed-use sectors.IMN's Canadian Real Estate Asset ManagementOperational excellence for institutional portfolios. Asset managers, operators and investors optimise performance through data-driven strategies and best practice sharing.Data Center World CanadaInfrastructure solutions for the digital economy. As data demands surge, this event connects the technology, real estate and construction sectors building Canada's digital backbone.The power of integrationCanadian Real Estate & Construction Week eliminates the traditional barriers between industry sectors. A planner exploring sustainable design connects with the builder who will execute the vision. An investor evaluating opportunities meets the asset manager who will deliver returns. A developer sourcing materials discovers the technology that will differentiate their project.This integrated approach mirrors how real estate actually works – as an interconnected ecosystem where success depends on collaboration across disciplines.Dual-venue experienceThe Fairmont Royal York and Metro Toronto Convention Centre are connected by Toronto's PATH system, allowing seamless movement between venues. Attendees access all six events with a single registration, maximising networking opportunities and knowledge sharing across the full week.Registration is now availableTo register for the full Canadian Real Estate & Construction Week offering, visit www.TorontoRealEstateForum.com for All-Access Pass information (priced at $1,948 through August 21).Event details:Canadian Real Estate & Construction Week 2026November 30 – December 4, 2026Fairmont Royal York & Metro Toronto Convention CentreToronto, CanadaAbout Canadian Real Estate & Construction WeekCanadian Real Estate & Construction Week is the country's definitive annual gathering for property professionals, co-locating six industry-leading events to serve the entire real estate value chain from planning and construction through investment and asset management.

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