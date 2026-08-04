Aviation Industry’s Engines Community Will Gather in Lisbon September 1-2 for Aviation Week's AeroEngines Europe

Aviation Week by Informa will convene the industry's leading engine experts at at the CCL Lisbon Congress Centre in Lisbon, Portugal

We are looking forward to bringing the aviation engine community to Lisbon to connect with colleagues and address how current events, from AI to global tensions, are impacting the industry.” — Helen Curl, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week by Informa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAviation Industry’s Engines Community Will Gather in Lisbon September 1-2 for Aviation Week by Informa ’s AeroEngines Europe New York, August 4, 2026 –– As the aviation industry continues to navigate evolving fleet requirements, next-generation propulsion technologies and increasing demand for maintenance capacity, Aviation Week by Informa will convene the industry's leading engine experts at AeroEngines Europe (AEEUR), taking place September 1-2 at the CCL Lisbon Congress Centre in Lisbon, Portugal.Recognized as Europe's premier conference and showcase dedicated to the aero engine sector, AeroEngines Europe will bring together more than 750 senior executives from engine manufacturers, airlines, engine and aircraft lessors, OEMs, MRO providers and suppliers to examine the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of engine maintenance, operations and technology.Over two days, attendees will participate in high-level conference sessions, strategic networking opportunities and an expansive exhibition showcasing the latest products, services and innovations. The event serves as a premier forum for exchanging best practices, strengthening existing partnerships and creating new business opportunities across the global aero engine value chain.The conference agenda features speakers and panel discussions dedicated to timely topics, including the Opening Keynote by José Eduardo Moreira, General Director, TAP Maintenance & Engineering, and moderated by Lee Ann Shay, Executive Editor, MRO and Business Aviation for Aviation Week. Aviation Week’s Director of Fleet Data Services, Daniel Williams, will present the industry forecast.Other timely sessions include Geopolitical Headwinds: How Global Tensions are Reshaping European MRO, From Hangar to Humanitarian Response: Aviation’s Critical Role in Disaster Relief, Supply Chain and Material Availability: What’s the Fix?, Building Scalable MRO Capability for the Next Engine Era, Economics of an Engine, Navigating Engine Leasing and Finance, Investing in Capacity: Building and Scaling Engine MRO Infrastructure for the Future, Engine Retirement and the Impact on the USM Market, AI in Action: Pros, Cons, and Lessons Learned from Industry Leaders, and more.The event features networking opportunities including two evening receptions: Monday, August 31 will feature a welcome reception hosted by TAP Maintenance & Engineering; Tuesday, September 1, attendees are invited to experience the Runway to Rooftop Party presented by Aviation Network Group. Tickets for this event are limited and can be reserved here: https://aviationnetworkgroup.co.uk/events/runway-to-rooftop?_sp=34ed44c6-325b-45a2-a9d0-18f9054595d9.1785448715776 “We are looking forward to bringing the aviation engine community to Lisbon to connect with colleagues and address how current events, from AI to global tensions, are impacting the industry,” said Helen Curl, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week by Informa. “The event attracts senior level industry leaders, from 60 countries, more than half of whom have buy approval within their companies.”The AeroEngines Europe Host Sponsor is TAP Maintenance & Engineering and Premium Sponsors are elfc, IAI, Lufthansa Technik, and Ramco. Sponsors are Air France Industries KLM E&M, Next Level Aviation, SES, and SETNA.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK by InformaAviation Week by Informa is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week by Informa’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

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