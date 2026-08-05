Romanian Couple Launch Cutest Couple App to Help Partners Share Household Responsibilities

Adela and Ovidiu Neacșu, co-founders of Cutest Couple App, present the app’s shared planning experience for couples.

Adela and Ovidiu Neacșu turn their own struggles over household chores into a tool that helps couples plan, track, and balance everyday responsibilities.

CLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ, ROMANIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romanian data analysts Adela and Ovidiu Neacșu have launched Cutest Couple App , a mobile application designed to help couples organize shared household responsibilities, track daily tasks, and coordinate routines in one place.The app grew out of the couple’s own experience managing chores and planning at home over the past 10 years. As they tried to understand recurring tension and repeated reminders in their relationship, they began mapping the responsibilities they shared and the work that often remained invisible.Adela and Ovidiu describe the system they built as a shared planning experience. It gives both partners a single view of household tasks, planned activities, and completed responsibilities, making it easier to see what needs attention and who has handled what.“We’re both data analysts, and in our work we say that you can’t get the result you want without measuring first,” said Adela and Ovidiu Neacșu, co-founders of Cutest Couple App. “That idea shaped the way we approached our home life as well.”The founders say the app was created to address four practical issues: planning ahead, reducing coordination effort, improving transparency around completed tasks, and making shared work easier to recognize and reward.What began as an improvised system for their own household later became Cutest Couple App. The app includes shared planning, task tracking, and progress visibility for couples who want to organize responsibilities together.“We stopped asking each other what needed to be done every morning,” said Ovidiu Neacșu, co-founder of Cutest Couple App. “Instead, we opened the app and used it as a shared list for the day.”Adela Neacșu said the process changed the way she saw household work. “Before we created this system, I mostly noticed my own effort,” she said. “Once everything became visible, I started noticing more of what he was doing too.”Today, Cutest Couple App is available on Android and iOS with free and premium features. The founders say their goal is to offer couples a practical tool for organizing shared responsibilities and everyday routines.

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