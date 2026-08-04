Truck Capacity Stays Scarce on U.S.-Canada, U.S.-Mexico Lanes Despite Slower Season, TRAFFIX Reports

August 2026 NAX Index shows limited truck capacity and growing trade-policy uncertainty keeping cross-border freight costs elevated on both corridors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truck capacity remains scarce on U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico freight lanes even as seasonal volumes ease, according to the August 2026 NAX Index released today by TRAFFIX , a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider. The index scored the U.S.-Canada corridor at 57 and the U.S.-Mexico corridor at 54, both above the index’s 50-point neutral threshold for a second consecutive month, signaling continued high costs, limited capacity and mounting regulatory challenges for shippers moving freight across either border.The NAX Index combines more than 10 economic, freight and trade indicators into a single score for each corridor, published monthly by TRAFFIX. Readings above 50 signal tighter-than-normal conditions, higher costs, reduced capacity and greater regulatory challenges, while readings below 50 indicate looser conditions. With both corridors above that threshold, shippers should expect continued tight conditions for cross-border freight this month.Cross-border planning is becoming more demanding this month as limited truck capacity now overlaps with greater trade-policy uncertainty. Lower seasonal freight volumes have not made trucks meaningfully easier to secure, and capacity remains the primary day-to-day challenge for shippers, especially for freight with fixed pickup or delivery windows.“What we’re seeing this month is capacity staying tight even as volumes ease from a summer peak,” said Alex Fuller, VP of Commercial Intelligence at TRAFFIX. “Shippers who lock in strong partners early, and look at all costs - freight, fuel, duty, and inventory costs - when budgeting, are in a much better position to handle whatever the border throws at them next.”Canada shipments may require closer cost and schedule reviews, as new trade measures continue to add uncertainty to U.S.-Canada freight planning. Mexico remains more stable than Canada this month, but truck availability can still affect pickup coverage and rates on that corridor. Transportation costs remain elevated across both lanes, leaving shippers less room for savings when freight requires short notice or guaranteed service.Based on the August data, TRAFFIX recommends the following steps for shippers managing freight on U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico lanes:- Review tariff exposure for Canada-related shipments before new duties take effect, and update landed-cost estimates and contingencies for affected goods.- Confirm truck coverage early.- Separate freight, fuel and duty charges when estimating the total cost of each shipment.- Prepare a backup carrier or border-crossing option, where possible, for freight with fixed delivery dates.For time-sensitive freight, where a late delivery could affect production or a customer commitment, expedited service is worth evaluating. For flexible, longer-haul freight, intermodal can help reduce reliance on limited truck capacity on suitable lanes.The NAX Index is published monthly by TRAFFIX. Each report includes scores for the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico borders, a breakdown of the key drivers behind that month’s readings, and practical recommendations for shippers. Historical scores are tracked over time to help logistics teams identify trends and anticipate market shifts.For more information on how the NAX Index is calculated, or to see the full August report, visit www.traffix.com . To learn more about TRAFFIX’ cross-border shipping solutions, contact TRAFFIX directly.About TRAFFIXTRAFFIX is a third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. The company offers services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. Headquartered in Chicago, TRAFFIX employs more than 840 logistics professionals across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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