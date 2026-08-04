Compass Furnished Apartments Achieves Certified B Corporation™ Status
Certification recognizes Compass' commitment to social and environmental responsibility, transparency and accountability.QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments, a leading provider of furnished apartments and corporate housing solutions, has announced that it has officially become a Certified B Corporation™, joining a global community of businesses committed to balancing purpose and profit.
Certified by B Lab™, B Corp Certification recognizes companies that meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Companies undergo a rigorous assessment across five key impact areas—Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers—and must achieve a minimum verified B Impact Score of 80 to become certified. Compass Furnished Apartments earned a verified B Impact Score of 93, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to creating positive impact for its employees, clients, communities and the environment.
"Achieving Certified B Corporation status is a proud milestone for Compass and a reflection of the values that have guided our company for more than 20 years," said Chris Fleming, CEO of Compass Furnished Apartments. "We've always believed that success is measured by more than business performance—it's about how we treat people, support our communities and operate responsibly. Earning this certification validates the work we've done while inspiring us to continue raising the bar."
Since its founding, Compass Furnished Apartments has been committed to delivering exceptional furnished housing experiences while operating with purpose. The company's impact extends beyond providing comfortable accommodations for business travelers, relocating professionals, medical travelers, interns and families in transition.
Compass is also a proud member of Pledge 1%, committing a portion of its resources to nonprofit organizations and charitable initiatives that strengthen the communities it serves. Alongside these efforts, the company continues to invest in employee wellbeing, ethical governance, responsible business practices and environmental stewardship—initiatives that collectively contributed to earning Certified B Corporation certification.
"We're honored to join thousands of Certified B Corporations around the world that are proving business can be a force for good," Fleming added. "As we continue to grow, we'll remain committed to creating lasting value for our employees, clients, partners, communities and the planet."
To learn more about Compass Furnished Apartments and its commitment to responsible business, visit www.compassfurnishedapartments.com.
About Compass Furnished Apartments
Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, Compass Furnished Apartments is a leading provider of fully furnished apartment accommodations for corporate travelers, relocating professionals, healthcare workers, interns and individuals in transition. Serving major metropolitan markets across the United States and internationally, Compass delivers flexible housing solutions backed by exceptional service, local expertise and a commitment to making every stay feel like home.
About B Lab and Certified B Corporations™
B Lab™ is the global organization behind B Corp Certification. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism, and mobilizes collective action to address society’s most critical challenges.Certified B Corporations™, or B Corps™, are companies verified as meeting standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Learn more at www.bcorporation.net.
Brianna Correia
Compass Corporate Housing
briannac@compasscorp.com
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