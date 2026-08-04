OneQuest Health Shares 60-Second Mental Health Ritual to Help Families Navigate Back-to-School Stress

Staff at OneQuest Health also use The Community Meeting to foster a culture of trust and resilience. Adam Roland, vice president of outpatient services for OneQuest Health

Rooted in trauma-informed care, ‘The Community Meeting’ brings emotional check-ins from clinical programs straight to the family breakfast table.

Bringing this 60-second practice home gives parents a quick, structured way to gauge where their kids are emotionally before drop-off or at dinner.” — Adam Roland, vice president of outpatients services at OneQuest Health

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As students return to the classroom, back-to-school transitions bring new academic pressures, schedule changes, and heightened emotional stress for families. In Kentucky, where 3.4 million residents live in a mental health professional shortage area, accessible support is more critical than ever. OneQuest Health reminds parents that the solution to our mental health crisis isn’t always found in a clinic—sometimes it can start right at the breakfast table.To help families navigate this transition, OneQuest Health is encouraging parents and caregivers to adopt a simple ritual used by clinical professionals: The Community Meeting. As a tool from the Sanctuary Model, this 60-second check-in fosters emotional safety, open communication and daily accountability through three straightforward questions:• How are you feeling? – Encourage emotional vocabulary; surface-level cop-outs like “fine,” “good,” or “tired” are off-limits.• What is your goal for today? – Focuses attention on forward momentum and individual agency.• Who can help you with that goal? – Normalizes asking for support and reinforces connection.“We use The Community Meeting across our psychiatric residential and outpatient programs every single day because it establishes emotional safety before tackling the challenges of the day,” said Adam Roland, vice president of outpatient services at OneQuest Health. “Bringing this 60-second practice home gives parents a quick, structured way to gauge where their kids are emotionally before drop-off or at dinner. It gives families a shared language to build resilience together.”By embedding simple check-ins into daily routines, families can identify emerging stress before it escalates into a behavioral crisis or burnout.OneQuest Health is a multi-state integrated behavioral and primary care nonprofit headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, serving Kentucky, southern Ohio, and Indiana. Formerly known as CHNK Behavioral Health, the organization carries a nearly 150-year legacy of service that has evolved from its origins in child welfare into a modern, integrated care enterprise. Today, OneQuest Health employs approximately 165 professionals across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Williamstown, and Louisville. It provided approximately 50,000 treatment services and 7,000 client and family impacts in fiscal year 2026. Learn more at onequesthealth.org.

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