Commissioners to continue summer concerts with Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band

(Cherry Hill, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners will continue its Summer Concert Series with two performances this week. Admission to all shows is free and all are welcome to attend. On Tuesday, August 4, Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band will be performing the Twilight Concert Series at Jack Curtis Stadium in Cooper River Park, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band: Al Jardine, co-founder of the 60s surf-rock band Beach Boys, pays tribute to Brian Wilson, performing Beach Boys hits, rarities, and deep cuts with close friends and family.

“The summer concert series is loved by Camden County residents of all ages, and we are thrilled to welcome these amazing artists to our community,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Ed McDonnell, liaison to the Department of Events and Community Outreach. “These shows provide our residents with quality entertainment, right in their local parks. We encourage everyone to join us this week and every week for these amazing performances.”

Find out more about Camden County Summer Park events at https://www.camdencounty.com/service/parks/2026-summer-park-events-guide/