Fernwayer Expands Its Spain Portfolio with New Experiences in Valencia, Málaga, Bilbao, and San Sebastián

Fernwayer guides travelers through the flavors of Basque country with expert-led tours designed around long culinary traditions, including tastings of cheese, seafood and chocolate. Structured around the city’s main historical layers, Fernwayer's Málaga tours shows how it evolved from its Phoenician origins through Roman, Islamic, and Christian periods to the lively Mediterranean city of today. Join a privat Art Tour in Bilbao including a Guggenheim visit with expert insight into the museum’s impact and art.

Experiences in food, heritage, and architecture — rare access to living traditions, led by the people who know these places best.

Long lunches, weekday dinners that spill into the street, festivals that last a week, vermút at eleven a.m. This is a philosophical position — that pleasure and gathering are part of a good life.” — Vinitaa Jayson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernwayer, the marketplace for curated travel experiences, is expanding its Spain portfolio with new experiences in Valencia, Málaga, Bilbao, and San Sebastián. They join a Spanish collection of tours and experiences that already spans Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Granada, and Cádiz. Each new experience was co-designed with a subject-matter expert — a certified sommelier, a heritage specialist, a cultural historian with academic roots in the region — chosen for welcomingness, expertise, cultural insight, and the ability to tell a story. The new portfolio moves between wine regions, gastronomic societies, market walks, and coastlines."Most modern societies have inherited an intellectual guilt about enjoyment. Spain happily doesn't," says Vinitaa Jayson, co-founder of Fernwayer. "Long lunches, weekday dinners that spill into the street, festivals that last a week, vermút at eleven a.m. This is a philosophical position — that pleasure and gathering are part of a good life. None of this means Spain hasn't had its share of a genuinely difficult history, but the country hasn't rejected its Catholic, monarchical, imperial identity either. It lives comfortably with its contradictions. What Fernwayer seeks to do is build bridges — connecting travelers with the people who live inside all of this, and can explain it on its own terms."Cuisine that Carries Culture Spain's food and wine culture is among the richest in Europe, and among the most misunderstood by visitors who encounter only its most exported expressions. Fernwayer's experiences approach it from the inside. In the Basque Country, travelers follow the region's food economy through morning markets, Atlantic-facing txakoli vineyards, and the communal ritual of the cider house. They'll come away with an understanding of why eating here feels like a civic act as much as a pleasure. A separate day ventures south into La Rioja, where boutique family-run wineries, rarely open to tour groups, offer the kind of access that comes from long-standing relationships between host and producer.In Valencia, a certified sommelier leads travelers into Utiel-Requena, one of Spain's most historically significant and least-visited wine regions, and out to Albufera Natural Park — paella's birthplace — where the dish is eaten beside the water that shaped it. Food, in all of these experiences, is a way into something larger: landscape, identity, continuity.Telling Stories through History and HeritageFew countries compress as many layers of history into as small a space as Spain, and few cities make that compression more legible than Málaga and Bilbao. A full day's journey from Málaga traces Marbella's many lives: Roman, Moorish, Andalusian, mid-century cosmopolitan. Travelers are guided by a licensed heritage specialist who connects each layer to the next, making two millennia feel like a coherent story rather than a sequence of ruins. From Bilbao, a day through the Basque countryside moves between prehistoric cave art, the Civil War's most haunting place name, a painted forest, and a coastline that feels older than the cities around it. The Basques are among Europe's earliest known inhabitants; traveling with a host who carries that history changes what you see — and how you see it.Art, Architecture, Urban LifeWhen the Guggenheim opened in Bilbao in 1997, it did more than give the city a landmark — it reorganized how the city understood and presented itself to the world. Fernwayer's Guggenheim tour places the museum inside that story before entering it, led by a host with direct involvement in the city's urban regeneration and an academic background in art and cultural heritage. The result is an encounter with contemporary art that is also an encounter with a city in the act of reinventing itself.Together, these experiences reflect what Fernwayer looks for across its Spain portfolio: not the most famous version of a destination, but the version that reveals how a place actually works. What shaped it, who lives in it, and what it asks of those who pay attention. They are built for the insightful traveler, and for a spirit of curiosity.About FernwayerFernwayer ( www.fernwayer.com ) is a San Francisco-based curated marketplace for rare, private travel experiences. Taking its name from Fernweh — farsickness, the opposite of homesickness — Fernwayer co-creates every experience with photographers, fishermen, artisans, historians, chefs, architects, journalists, naturalists, winemakers, farmers and filmmakers: people with real knowledge, a genuine point of view, and a deep connection to place. The result is not a generic tour but a carefully structured human encounter — with depth, access and context that is rarely easy to find, or easy to book. Fernwayer launched in May 2024 and currently offers more than 750 experiences across 14 countries. For further information, please contact communications@fernwayer.com.

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