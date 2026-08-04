Syng Announces Ceiling Mount for Cell Alpha Speakers to Enable Overhead Spatial Audio

Syng Cell Alpha Ceiling Mount Syng Cell Alpha Ceiling Mount with Extension Tubes Syng Cell Ceiling Mount Mounting Options

The new Ceiling Mount for Syng Cell Alpha brings flexible placement and uninterrupted spatial audio to any room. Pre-orders ship in September.

By elevating the Cell Alpha, we are removing physical barriers and empowering our listeners to immerse themselves in sound exactly as it was meant to be heard.” — Christopher Stringer

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syng, the pioneering audio company renowned for redefining how we experience sound, today announced the launch of its Ceiling Mount for the iconic Syng Cell Alpha spatial speaker. Designed to seamlessly integrate into any space while maximizing spatial acoustic performance, the new Ceiling Mount is available for pre-order today, with shipments beginning in September.Elevate Your SoundBy suspending the Cell Alpha in the air, floor-level acoustic obstacles like furniture and bodies are removed. The Ceiling Mount allows the Cell Alpha’s three horn-loaded 2-way drivers an unobstructed, 360-degree “view” of the room resulting in a perfectly balanced spatial sound field. The speaker’s unique Triphonic beamforming array projects sound in every direction without physical barriers, ensuring that listeners experience spatial audio from anywhere in the room.New and Better Speaker Placement UnlockedThe release of the Ceiling Mount unlocks entirely new, highly versatile placement opportunities. Fully adjustable, the mount can secure the Cell Alpha to ceilings at any angle - from a completely flat 0° to a 90° angle, meaning vaulted ceilings, sloped architecture, and exposed structural beams are no problem. Users can further customize their setup using optional extender tubes to lower the speaker to the perfect listening height.Height Channels for Sophisticated SetupsFor studios, audiophiles, and home theater enthusiasts, adding a Syng Cell speaker overhead unlocks the height channels in spatial audio content. This results in a more complete sound experience, to hear it exactly as the studios mastered the sound.Note: height channel activation requires the download of Syng Studio.Iconic DesignThe mount was built to seamlessly complement the futuristic, iconic design of the Cell Alpha, originally conceptualized by renowned former Apple designer and Syng Founder, Christopher Stringer. "Providing a Ceiling Mount has long been a desire of mine to offer our Syng Cell customers, and I am now delighted to do just that," said Stringer. "By elevating the Cell Alpha, we are removing physical barriers and empowering our listeners to immerse themselves in sound exactly as it was meant to be heard."To pre-order and elevate your audio experience, please visit Syng.io About Syng: Syng is a spatial audio company built to design and build the future of sound. Created by visionary designers and engineers, Syng’s flagship product, the Cell Alpha, introduces Triphonic audio, an entirely new, object-based audio architecture that allows listeners to hear, place, and move sound across their space with unprecedented control and fidelity.

Introducing Ceiling Mount for Syng Cell Alpha - Elevate Spatial Sound

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