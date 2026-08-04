VirgilHR Modernizes Labor Law Posting Compliance with New Notices & Posters Experience

VirgilHR's redesigned Notices & Posters experience gives employers a centralized way to manage required labor law postings across physical workplaces, remote employees, and distributed teams through a single compliance platform.

Enhanced platform helps employers manage required labor law postings across offices, job sites, remote employees, and distributed workforces from one location.

HR teams deserve a simpler way to ensure everyone has access to the notices they’re required to receive.” — Jocelyn King, CEO of VirgilHR

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, labor law compliance has been associated with one familiar image: a crowded bulletin board hanging in a breakroom.But today’s workforce rarely works in just one breakroom.Employees split time between headquarters, branch offices, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, customer locations, and home offices, creating new challenges for organizations trying to meet federal, state, and local labor law posting requirements. VirgilHR today announced the rollout of its redesigned Notices & Posters experience, providing employers with a centralized way to manage compliance with labor law postings across physical and digital work environments. The enhanced experience will replace the existing Notices & Posters section over the next 30 days as customers transition to the new platform.Rather than treating labor law posters as a once-a-year purchasing decision, VirgilHR integrates poster compliance into the same platform HR teams already use to stay ahead of changing employment regulations.Digital e-Posters are included with every VirgilHR subscription, allowing organizations to distribute required notices via a secure employee link and providing administrators with centralized visibility into subscriptions, worksite locations, and compliance resources. Organizations can also purchase physical posters, replacement posters, and location-specific poster packages directly within the platform when needed.“Compliance has become more complicated because work has become more flexible,” said Jocelyn King, CEO of VirgilHR. “Whether employees are in an office, working remotely, or spread across dozens of locations, HR teams deserve a simpler way to ensure everyone has access to the notices they’re required to receive.”The redesigned experience provides HR administrators with a dedicated client portal to configure locations, manage subscriptions, access compliance resources, and maintain labor law postings from a single interface. New customers are guided through onboarding with built-in tutorials and setup resources designed to get organizations up and running quickly.For employees, the experience remains intentionally simple. Rather than requiring user accounts or additional software, employees access required labor law posters through a secure, read-only link distributed by their employer via email or an internal intranet. This approach makes compliance easier for organizations with hybrid, remote, and geographically distributed workforces while reducing administrative overhead for HR teams.The new experience reflects a broader philosophy behind the VirgilHR platform: compliance works best when it’s built into everyday HR operations rather than becoming another manual process to manage.With centralized administration, digital distribution, physical poster fulfillment, and ongoing compliance resources in a single experience, organizations can spend less time worrying about whether required notices are available and more time supporting their people.About VirgilHRVirgilHR helps employers simplify workplace compliance through expert-backed technology that transforms complex employment laws into practical, actionable guidance. Built specifically for HR professionals, the platform empowers organizations to navigate changing regulations with greater confidence, speed, and consistency.

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