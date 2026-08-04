2026GMBPF Opens This Thursday, with Exhibitor Count Hitting 18-Year High

MACAU, August 4 - The 2026 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2026GMBPF), themed around the silver economy and healthy living, will open on Thursday 6 August for a four-day run at Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao. This year’s event has attracted the highest number of exhibitors in its 18-year history. Spanning nearly 13,000 square metres, the venue is divided into six themed exhibition zones. The 2026GMBPF will feature 459 exhibitors showcasing over 10,000 premium products from home and overseas. Over 80 supporting activities will be held concurrently during the fair, including forums, matching sessions, stage performances, and hands-on workshops. These will offer a comprehensive showcase of signature products, gourmet items, and eldercare technological products from Guangdong, Macao, and Belt and Road regions.

Today (4 August), the press conference for the 2026GMBPF was held, where Sam Lei, Acting President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR, Zhang Yang, Deputy Director of the Foreign Trade Division of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, and Lam Chong In, representative of the 2026GMBPF Co-ordinator outlined the event arrangements.

The highest level of participation recorded, with nearly half of the exhibitors participating for the first time

A total of 459 exhibitors are participating this year, marking a 10% increase on last year. Almost half of them are first-time exhibitors, and there has been continued growth in overseas participation. The lineup includes 177 Macao exhibitors, 176 high-quality enterprises from Guangdong Province, and 106 enterprises from Belt and Road regions. These exhibitors cover a diverse range of categories, including halal food, high-end kitchenware, senior care products, and general merchandise, offering consumers a wide variety of choices.

In addition to the three classic exhibition zones – Guangdong Branded Products Zone, Macao Featured Products Zone, and “Belt and Road” Products Zone – three new must-visit experience zones have been added this year: the Smart Senior Wellness Experience Pavilion, the Healthy Living Zone, and the upgraded New Gourmet Tasting Zone. By recreating barrier-free home environments and offering free trials of AI companion robots and non-invasive blood glucose testing, these zones will seamlessly blend innovative technology with healthy diets, cultural tourism, and other lifestyle elements from various countries and regions, addressing society’s demand for high-quality senior care, health management, and lifestyle upgrades.

Trade Visitor Day: aligning with the industry chain and driving collaboration at matching sessions and forums

The first day of this year’s GMBPF is designated the Trade Visitor Day. A series of business matching sessions and themed forums on smart home care for senior citizens, elderly-friendly cultural tourism, new ecosystems for healthy living, and dieticians in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will be held. These will be complemented by a range of activities, including product launches and guided tours for buyers. Continuing the “multi-venue events” model, the Macao-Hengqin Forum on the Integration of Cross-boundary Elderly Care Services will be held in Hengqin, with the aim of promoting the standardisation of cross-border elderly care services and the co-ordinated development of the industry chain.

Public Open Day: an array of interactive experiences, with ongoing prize draws and shopping perks

The following three days will be open to the public free of charge. There will be a host of free interactive activities suitable for all ages. On-site activities include a care food workshop, a smartphone course for the elderly, a low-sugar diet educational corner, singing bowl sound therapy, an office workout session, and an intangible cultural heritage incense culture bookmark-making workshop. In terms of leisure activities, there will be a Five Elements quiz, AI-powered health check-ups, and a series of cultural performances, including live performances by singers from Midlife, Sing & Shine! 4 and a performance of the national-level Liannan Long Drum Dance of the Yao People.

The shopping rewards for the 2026GMBPF will be fully upgraded, with over 100,000 exquisite gifts worth more than MOP 2 million on offer. Any single purchase of MOP 300 or more will qualify for the shopping rewards scheme. Furthermore, admission tickets will grant free entry to the grand prize draw, offering the chance to win prizes such as electric motorcycles, massage chairs, and portable air conditioners.

Comprehensive convenience facilities in place, ensuring hassle-free visits for seniors

The event will offer age-friendly convenience services, including free shuttle buses operating between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa, and free parking at The Venetian Macao. The venue will offer dedicated priority access lanes for the elderly and rest areas for visitors with special needs. Wheelchairs, walking aids, and magnifying glasses can be borrowed free of charge. It will also provide mobile phone charging stations, trolleys, and an exhibition item delivery service to ensure a worry-free experience for elderly visitors.

Members of the public and trade professionals are cordially invited to visit the event, connect with others, make purchases, and experience Guangdong and Macao’s latest developments in the silver economy, healthy living, and culinary culture first-hand. For more information about the 2026GMBPF, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.