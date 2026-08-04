Suncoast Community Health Centers Expands Access to Affordable Care for Southeastern Hillsborough Families

Suncoast Community Health Center highlights its services and locations during National Health Center Week.

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Key Takeaways: Suncoast Community Health Centers (SCHC) is recognizing National Health Center Week , August 2 to 8, 2026, by spotlighting its Riverview location, opened in April 2026 to meet growing demand for care in Southeastern Hillsborough County.- The Riverview location offers adult and family medical care, with walk-ins welcome as space allows. SCHC accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan (HCHCP). SCHC also offers services on a sliding-fee scale for those without insurance.- SCHC is more than a medical provider. It's a whole-person care organization, connecting patients to physical, mental, and financial support across its network.- SCHC, a not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center operating in Hillsborough County since 1977, now serves more than 72,000 unique patients with more than 250,000 visits annually regardless of a patient's inability to pay.THE STORYSuncoast Community Health Centers (SCHC) is celebrating National Health Center Week, August 2 to 8, 2026, by spotlighting its newly opened Riverview location as of April 2026. The facility was established to meet growing demand for care in one of the fastest-growing areas of Southeastern Hillsborough County.Designed to bring convenient, quality care directly to the growing Riverview and Gibsonton community, the location offers adult and family medical care, with walk-in appointments available. Like the rest of SCHC's network, it accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan (HCHCP), with sliding-fee scales available based on household income and family size, so no patient is denied service due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.SCHC, a not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center serving Hillsborough County since 1977, supports more than 72,000 patients and 250,000 visits annually across its full network of locations, which also includes pediatric medical and dental, general dental, and lab services, along with behavioral health support and financial counseling designed to address a patient's needs beyond the exam room."Over the last 17 years, we've grown from a handful of clinics into a network that sees thousands of patients a year, and every step of that growth has been about making sure cost, insurance status, or where someone lives never stands between them and quality care," said Bradley Herremans, MBA, LFACHE, CEO of Suncoast Community Health Centers."As Southeastern Hillsborough County continues to grow, we knew families here needed a local option they could count on, whether they have insurance, are on Medicaid, or don't have coverage at all. Riverview is not just a new location, it's a continuation of nearly 50 years of showing up for this community, and we want people to know the door is open," Herremans said.Q&A FOR CONTEXTWhat does this mean for Southeastern Hillsborough County families?Riverview and the surrounding area have experienced significant population growth in recent years, increasing demand for local health services. The Riverview location gives residents a nearby option for adult and family medical care, with walk-in access for patients who need to be seen without an appointment.SCHC's model reflects a whole-person approach to care, one that treats physical health alongside mental and financial well-being. Beyond medical services, the organization connects patients to behavioral health support, financial counseling, and social services that address social determinants of health like food insecurity and housing instability. Staff also help patients navigate insurance enrollment, identifying plans they're eligible for and guiding them through the application process. This recognizes that a family's stability outside the clinic often shapes their health as much as the care they receive inside it.SCHC accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and Hillsborough County Health Care Plan (HCHCP), and also offers services on a sliding-fee scale based on household income and family size, so that cost and insurance status are never barriers to care. All patients, regardless of insurance status and ability to pay, are seen and treated the same way, a distinction that matters most for families who may have avoided care in the past simply because they weren't sure they could afford it or didn't think they qualified.How does this compare to existing healthcare access in the region?SCHC has operated as a not-for-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center in Hillsborough County since 1977. Over the past 17 years, the organization has renovated clinics, added three mobile units, launched the Suncoast Career Academy, implemented an MDI program, and expanded community partnerships. The Riverview location reflects that same pattern of investment, responding directly to population growth in the area and extending SCHC's insurance-agnostic model of care to a new part of the county.What happens next?Patients seeking adult and family medical care at the Riverview location, including walk-in visits as space allows, can call (813) 653-6100 to schedule an appointment. For other services, the website also allows patients to locate the nearest SCHC facility offering the care they need.About:Suncoast Community Health Centers is a not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center that has served Hillsborough County since 1977, offering whole-person care that spans physical, mental, and financial well-being. SCHC provides adult and pediatric medical care, dental care, behavioral health, optometry, lab services, financial counseling, social services, insurance enrollment assistance, and pharmacy services. The organization accepts most insurance plans including Medicaid, Medicare, and the Hillsborough County Healthcare Plan (HCHCP), while also offering services on a sliding-fee scale to ensure no patient is denied care due to inability to pay. For more information, visit suncoast-chc.org.

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