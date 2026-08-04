Dentist of West Covina Highlights Local Access to Implants and Emergency Care

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentist of West Covina is reaffirming its commitment to the local community this August, reminding residents that comprehensive dental care, from urgent visits to full smile restoration, is available right in their own city. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar and Dr. Omid Barkhordar, whose approach centres on modern technique, careful diagnosis and treating every patient with respect and warmth.Tooth loss can affect far more than a smile, influencing how a person eats, speaks and feels day to day. For those considering a permanent solution, the practice offers dental implants West Covina residents can trust, with a thorough, unhurried process designed around each patient. Restoring a smile is treated as a partnership rather than a transaction.Dental emergencies are handled with the same urgency and care. When pain or damage strikes without warning, patients can turn to an emergency dentist West Covina for prompt attention, often on the same day. And for households seeking consistent, gentle care for every age group, the team is proud to serve as a dependable family dentist West Covina the community can return to year after year.The practice continues to invest in its patients and its neighbourhood, with a focus on clear communication and long term dental health for West Covina families."West Covina is our home, and the people here deserve care they can count on close by," said Dr. Hamid Barkhordar. "From an unexpected emergency to a life changing implant treatment, we want our neighbours to know they are in good hands."Dr. Hamid Barkhordar, Dentist of West CovinaAbout Dentist of West CovinaDentist of West Covina is a full service dental practice serving West Covina, California and the surrounding communities. Led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar and Dr. Omid Barkhordar, the practice provides family, cosmetic, restorative, implant and emergency dentistry with an emphasis on comfort, technology and patient education.

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