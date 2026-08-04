Haslington Launches New Community Defibrillator Following Remarkable Volunteer Legacy

A new publicly accessible defibrillator will be unveiled in Haslington celebrating a community whose volunteers supported 1000s throughout the Covid-19 pandemic

HASLINGTON, CREWE, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haslington, Cheshire – Residents are invited to attend the official launch of Haslington's newest publicly accessible community defibrillator on Saturday 12th September at 11:00am at Cannon Ward Way, Haslington (CW1 5AA).

Located at what3words: ///mental.stick.drives, the new installation represents another important investment in the safety of local residents and visitors. The event is free to attend, and everyone is welcome.

Public access defibrillators play a vital role in improving survival rates following a sudden cardiac arrest. Combined with immediate CPR, rapid access to a defibrillator can dramatically increase the chances of saving a life before emergency services arrive.

Visitors attending the launch will have the opportunity to see the new defibrillator officially unveiled, learn how it can be accessed during an emergency and discover just how simple these life-saving devices are to use.

A Legacy Built During One of Britain's Toughest Times

The launch also celebrates the continuing work of the Haslington Support Group, whose story has become one of Cheshire's most remarkable examples of community spirit.

The organisation was established in early 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic began to unfold, by Philip McKnight, Helen Mollart and Connie Davies.

Their vision was straightforward but ambitious: ensure that nobody in the local community faced the pandemic alone.

What began as a small volunteer initiative rapidly grew into a network of more than 400 volunteers, providing support across Haslington, Crewe Green, Winterley and Oakhanger.

Throughout the pandemic, the group assisted more than 6,000 local residents, delivering prescriptions, shopping, emergency supplies, transport, welfare calls and practical help to thousands of people who were shielding, isolated or unable to leave their homes.

For many, the support extended far beyond practical assistance. Volunteers became friendly voices at the end of the telephone, reassuring neighbours, reducing loneliness and providing comfort during one of the most challenging periods many residents had ever experienced.

The group's work demonstrated the extraordinary impact that ordinary people can have when they unite behind a common purpose.

Recognised Across Cheshire

The dedication of the Haslington Support Group and its volunteers received county-wide recognition when the organisation was presented with a Recognition Award by the High Sheriff of Cheshire, honouring its outstanding contribution to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the emergency has passed, the group's commitment to improving community life has never stopped.

The installation of this new community defibrillator is the latest example of that ongoing work to make Haslington an even safer and more resilient place to live.

Everyone Welcome

Residents from across the local area are warmly invited to attend the launch, meet members of the Haslington Support Group and celebrate another project delivered for the benefit of the whole community.

Event Details

Community Defibrillator Launch

Date: Saturday 12th September

Time: 11:00am

Location: Cannon Ward Way, Haslington, Cheshire, CW1 5AA

what3words: ///mental.stick.drives

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

About Haslington Support Group

The Haslington Support Group was founded in 2020 by Philip McKnight, Helen Mollart and Connie Davies in response to the emerging Covid-19 pandemic. During the national lockdowns, more than 400 volunteers supported over 6,000 residents across Haslington, Crewe Green, Winterley and Oakhanger, providing shopping, prescription collection, transport, welfare calls, emergency assistance and support for vulnerable members of the community. The organisation received a Recognition Award from the High Sheriff of Cheshire and continues to develop projects that improve community resilience, wellbeing and public safety.

Media Contact

Haslington Support Group

Email: chair@haslingtongroup.co.uk

Telephone: 01270 419119

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