PINNACLE SALES GROUP PARTNERS WITH TOPIA TO INTRODUCE THE FUTURE OF PREMIUM HOME WATER EXPERIENCES TO THE EAST COAST

Topia reimagines premium home water by replacing multiple appliances, bottled water and traditional filtration systems with one beautifully integrated solution

HAINES CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, the kitchen has been the center of the home. Now, one of its most essential elements, water, is entering a new era. Pinnacle Sales Group, a leading sales, marketing and distribution organization serving the luxury kitchen, bath, appliance and specialty home markets, has partnered with Topia to introduce the Topia Go residential range throughout Pinnacle’s East Coast territory.Selected as a key residential launch partner for Topia, Pinnacle brings more than 45 years of experience, deep industry relationships and extensive reach among architects, designers, builders, dealers and showrooms that influence the premium home market.The partnership will initially focus on Topia Go and Topia Go Edge, a European-manufactured smart water system designed to transform the everyday kitchen water experience through a combination of advanced technology, sophisticated design and personalized convenience.“Pinnacle has built its reputation by identifying innovative brands that offer something truly different for the luxury home market,” said Andrew Savant, President of Pinnacle Sales Group. “Topia represents where the kitchen is heading, a place where water is no longer just a utility, but an important part of the overall design, lifestyle and wellness experience. The combination of beautiful design, smart technology and exceptional functionality makes Topia a natural fit for our dealer and showroom partners.”Unlike traditional water filtration solutions, Topia is designed as a complete premium water experience for the home, bringing together exceptional water intelligent technology, elegant design, everyday convenience and a more thoughtful approach to consumption. Topia believes exceptional water should be experienced where it is enjoyed – not transported thousands of miles before reaching the kitchen.The Topia Go system is designed to function as the primary kitchen faucet, combining standard hot and cold household water with premium filtered-water capabilities from a compact under-counter system. Depending on configuration, the system provides ambient filtered, chilled, sparkling and boiling water from a single integrated solution.For kitchens where a dedicated water faucet is preferred, Topia Go Edge offers a smaller footprint designed to complement an existing kitchen faucet or enhance a beverage station, bar sink or secondary preparation area.Available in five premium finishes, both systems are designed to integrate seamlessly into high-end kitchen environments, complementing the materials, craftsmanship and customization expected in luxury residential design.Select Topia models also feature smart technology through the Topia app, allowing homeowners to control water temperature, carbonation levels and portion sizes while providing information about filter and CO₂ status and servicing needs.“Pinnacle was exactly the type of partner we wanted as we developed our North American residential strategy,” said Drew Hamilton – Topia’s North American Founder. “Launching a premium water isn’t simply about distribution. It requires partners who understand the luxury residential market, have trusted relationships and know how to introduce meaningful innovation to homeowners, designers and builders.”The partnership comes as the role of water in the home continues to evolve. Consumers are paying greater attention to water quality, convenience, sustainability and the overall experience of everyday living. Just as coffee systems, appliances and kitchen technology have become increasingly personalized, the home water experience is following the same path.Topia’s philosophy, “A Return to Source,” reflects a broader movement toward making better use of the water available locally while reducing reliance on transported and packaged water. By combining advanced water technology with premium design, Topia offers an alternative for homeowners seeking a more elevated and sustainable approach to hydration at home.“Water has always been essential, but it has rarely been considered part of the luxury kitchen experience,” said Mr. Savant. “We see tremendous opportunity as homeowners, designers and builders begin to recognize water as another important element of thoughtful kitchen design, one that can be beautiful, functional and technologically advanced.”Through Pinnacle’s East Coast network, Topia Go and Go Edge will be introduced to the architects, designers, builders, dealers and showrooms shaping the future of premium residential spaces.For more information about Pinnacle Sales Group, visit www.pinnaclesalesgroup.com For more information about Topia, visit Topia Water | Advanced Water Dispensing, Filtration & Bottling About Pinnacle Sales GroupPinnacle Sales Group is a leading sales, marketing, training, and distribution organization serving the luxury kitchen, bath, appliance, outdoor living, and specialty home categories. Founded in 1980, the company serves 24 states, Washington, D.C., and the Caribbean, supporting manufacturers with comprehensive coverage across every channel – from architects and designers to builders, dealers, retailers and others specifying professionals. Pinnacle is recognized for helping premium manufacturers build awareness, strengthen channel relationships, and grow their presence throughout North America. For more information, visit www.pinnaclesalesgroup.com # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Pinnacle Sales Group and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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