Jenkins Restoration & Remodel Brings Fire and Water Damage Restoration to Hughesville and Southern Maryland

Jenkins Restoration & Remodel pairs fire and water damage restoration with full home remodeling for families across Charles County and Prince George's County.

HUGHESVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A house fire or a flooded basement rarely happens at a convenient time, and for families across Southern Maryland the first move is almost always the same. They look for someone local they can trust to put things right. Jenkins Restoration & Remodel, a restoration and remodeling company based in Hughesville, has spent years being that first call, and it is now making its fire and water damage restoration services easier to find for homeowners across Charles County, Prince George's County and the wider region.The company handles the full arc of recovery after a home emergency. That includes fire and water damage restoration, water damage cleanup, and the kitchen fire cleanup and careful rebuilding that often follow. For many homeowners the hardest part is not the damage itself but knowing where to begin, and the team works to take that weight off their shoulders, from the first assessment through to a finished home. Jenkins also helps residents work through insurance claims, which can be one of the more confusing parts of recovering from fire or water damage.Restoration is only half of what the company does. Jenkins Restoration & Remodel is also a full service home remodeling contractor, taking on kitchen remodeling , bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, home additions, siding replacement and roof replacement across Southern Maryland. That combination means a family recovering from damage can turn to a single local team to repair what was lost and improve what remains, rather than piecing together several different contractors.“Most of the people who call us are having a stressful day, whether it is storm damage, a kitchen fire, or a remodel that has been put off for years,” a spokesperson for Jenkins Restoration & Remodel said. “Our job is to make the next step feel simple. We are local, we answer the phone, and we treat every home like it is our own.”The company recently refreshed its website at jenkinsrnr.com to make it easier for Southern Maryland homeowners to understand their options and request a free estimate. Whether someone is looking for water damage restoration in Hughesville, siding replacement in Prince George's County, or a kitchen remodel closer to home, the aim is for local residents to find clear and honest help without a hard sell.As demand for local restoration and remodeling continues to grow across the region, Jenkins Restoration & Remodel says its focus remains what it has always been, which is helping neighbors protect, repair, and improve the places they live.About Jenkins Restoration & RemodelJenkins Restoration & Remodel is a Southern Maryland restoration and remodeling company based in Hughesville, serving Charles County, Prince George's County, and the surrounding communities. The company provides fire and water damage restoration, water and fire damage cleanup, and full home remodeling services including kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, home additions, siding replacement, and roof replacement. Jenkins works with homeowners from the first assessment through the final walkthrough, offers help with insurance claims, and provides free estimates. Learn more at jenkinsrnr.com.

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