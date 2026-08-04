Superintendent and ESU Administrator Transparency Pay Act moving to the New Portal!

Public, ESU

We will be moving the Superintendent and ESU Administrator Transparency Pay Act collection from the Legacy Portal into the New Portal ( NDE Portal) by the end of August.

The Superintendent and ESU Administrator Transparency Pay Act collection will remain in the Legacy Portal, in Consolidated Data Collections (the CDC), through August 14th.

The week of August 17th, the collection will close in Legacy Portal. It will reopen in the New Portal several days later.

The following New Portal Roles will automatically have access to the new application: District Admin-Public, District Admin-ESU, Proxy Admin-Public, Proxy Admin-ESU, Business Manager-Public and Business Manager-ESU. To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the “Superintendent and ESU Admin Transparency-District” role. New Portal FAQ: How to Request Access



New Portal Resources: https://www.education.ne.gov/portal/

Superintendent and ESU Administrator Transparency Pay Act: Rev. Stat. Sections 79-2401 through 79-2405 require all Public District Superintendents and Educational Service Unit Administrators to file an approved contract and any amendments to the NDE by August 1st of each school year. The Superintendent and ESU Administrator Transparency Pay Act application should be updated throughout the current year if amendments are approved by the District School Board or ESU Board. NDE will publicly display all contracts on the Department’s website here: http://stpa.education.ne.gov/

Need Help?

School Finance Questions: Contact Michelle Cartwright (Michelle.Cartwright@Nebraska.gov)

Technical Questions or Portal Support: Contact the NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov)