Epic Names Joe Chandler Chief Marketing Officer to Advance Its Mission of 'Protecting People, Not Just Property'

Epic Security & Architectural Films and Graphics

Epic Security & Architectural Films & Graphics adds a data-driven marketing strategist to lead its story to the schools, businesses, and communities it serves.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Security & Architectural Films and Graphics, a national leader in security and architectural window film, solar control, decorative graphics, and branded environment solutions, and multi-year 3M™ Platinum Elite National Dealer, announced that Joe Chandler, MBA has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

Chandler brings more than 30 years of marketing leadership to the role, with a track record spanning Fortune 500 giant Sony Electronics, a digital marketing agency, and a fast-growing professional services firm. In his new role, he will lead marketing strategy across Epic's full portfolio, from security and architectural window film to solar control, decorative graphics, and branded environments, working with schools, commercial property owners, and government clients to sharpen how the company communicates its mission.

“Over 30 years, I've seen the same mistake again and again — companies assume they know their buyer instead of checking,” Chandler said. “What drew me to Epic is that I don't have to guess. The mission is already there. My job is just to make sure people hear it.”

Chandler built his reputation finding problems other people missed. As Marketing Director at Internet Marketing Images, Inc., he sustained 25% average annual agency revenue growth across 13-plus years, including a 75% increase in the most recent 18 months, while leading strategy for a portfolio of B2B and SMB clients spanning professional services, healthcare, entertainment, and technology. That instinct produced a 4x jump in ticket sales after he corrected a years-long audience-targeting error for the Texas Revolution indoor football franchise, and a 5x revenue increase for a specialty medical practice after he built its category-authority content program.

Earlier in his career, Chandler spent 14 years across five progressive roles at Sony Electronics, managing marketing programs for broadcast accounts like NBC, Turner Broadcasting, and HBO and contributing $13 million in annual sales growth. A U.S. Navy veteran, Chandler completed Naval Nuclear Power Training and Certification, a program less than 3% of applicants finish. He holds an MBA in Marketing.

“Joe's résumé speaks for itself, but what stood out most was how he thinks,” said Kelly Eder, President of Epic. “He asks better questions than most people we've interviewed in years, and that's exactly the kind of leader who can grow a marketing team the right way.”

Chandler joins Epic's leadership team on the heels of the company's expansion into Colorado, with more growth already underway.

“I didn't take this job to sell window film,” Chandler added. “I took it because Epic already knows what it's protecting. I just have to help everyone else see it too.”

Chandler will be based at Epic's McKinney, Texas headquarters, working alongside regional teams in Colorado, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

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About Epic Security & Architectural Window Films and Graphics

Epic is an award-winning, national 3M™ Platinum Elite National Dealer, providing security window film, architectural window film, decorative and privacy glass, and branded environment and large-format graphics solutions for commercial, educational, and government clients across the United States. As a multi-year 3M National Dealer of the Year and the largest 3M Safety & Security Film dealer in the nation, Epic is recognized for its 100% in-house, certified installation teams and its commitment to installations done right, every time. For more information, visit www.epiccos.com.

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Epic Security & Architectural Films and Graphics

866.EPIC.117 (866.374.2117) | sales@epiccos.com

3255 N McDonald St, Suite 1 | McKinney, TX 75071

16302 E. 2nd Ave, Suite 160 | Aurora, CO 80011

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