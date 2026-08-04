Public Information Meeting Replacement Bridge of Crooked Street over Pan Am Railroad in Plainville

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct an in-person public information meeting concerning the replacement of Bridge No. 02214 carrying Crooked Street over the Pan Am Railroad on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 7:00 pm at the Plainville Municipal Center, located at 1 Central Square in Plainville. This meeting location is ADA accessible.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community with the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTPlainville0109-0174.

“This project will replace the bridge’s superstructure with an upgraded design to improve driver safety,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Ken-Taro Plude. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Right-of-way impacts associated with the proposed improvements includes slope easements, right to grade, guiderail easement, right to construct driveway, and temporary construction easements.

Construction is anticipated to begin summer 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $19 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.