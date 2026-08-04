Pyramid Global Hospitality Expands Specialized Leadership Expertise to Further Enhance Performance for Owners

Strategic appointments across finance, operations, luxury hospitality, and food and beverage deepen the company's ability to deliver tailored solutions and long-term value for owners.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading hospitality management company with more than 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe, announces a series of senior leadership appointments across finance, operations, luxury hospitality, and food and beverage. The appointments strengthen the company's ability to support its diverse portfolio of independent and branded assets, enhancing the expertise and leadership that drive guest satisfaction, operational excellence and long-term value for owners.

“At Pyramid, our success has always been driven by the strength of our people,” said Warren Fields, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Global Hospitality. “These appointments reflect our commitment to bringing the right expertise to the table as we continue to grow. By strengthening our capabilities, we're better positioned to support our owners, create opportunities for our associates, and help each property reach its full potential.”

Chris Dunne – Chief Financial Officer

Chris Dunne brings more than three decades of hospitality, financial and business leadership experience to Pyramid Global Hospitality, including senior executive roles with Atrium Hospitality and IHG Hotels & Resorts. Most recently, Dunne served as executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer of Atrium Hospitality. In that role, he led the company’s enterprise-wide financial strategy and oversaw initiatives focused on financial performance, technology transformation, operational efficiency and long-term value creation.

Dunne also held a series of leadership positions with IHG Hotels & Resorts, building extensive experience across financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, accounting and hospitality operations.

As chief financial officer of Pyramid Global Hospitality, Dunne oversees the company’s global finance organization and works closely with Pyramid’s leadership team, owners, and investment partners to support strategic growth, strengthen financial performance and drive sustainable value creation across the portfolio.

Jenny Zhang – Corporate Vice President, Luxury Operations

To further elevate its luxury capabilities, Pyramid Global Hospitality appointed Jenny Zhang as corporate vice president of luxury operations. Zhang brings extensive international experience leading luxury and ultra-luxury hotels and resorts across North America, Europe and Asia. Most recently, she served as corporate director of operations for The Ascott Limited, overseeing luxury properties throughout Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar.

As Pyramid Global Hospitality’s vice president, luxury operations, Zhang serves as a strategic advisor across the company's operating divisions, partnering with luxury properties to elevate operational performance while supporting business development initiatives and continued growth within the luxury segment.

Thomas Pavlik and Chad Heilesen – promoted to Vice Presidents of Operations

Pyramid Global Hospitality also strengthened leadership within Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, the company’s portfolio of independent resorts and hotels, with the promotions of Thomas Pavlik and Chad Heilesen to vice presidents of operations. Pavlik and Heilesen join Pyramid Global Hospitality's senior operations team overseeing the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio, partnering closely with on-property teams and ownership groups to drive performance while preserving the distinctive character that defines each property.

Pavlik, with more than two decades of hospitality leadership experience, will leverage his deep expertise in independent hotel operations, owner relations and asset performance. After leading successful operations across some of the company’s Pacific Northwest properties, Pavlik will now provide strategic oversight and operational support across the region.

Heilesen brings more than 25 years of hospitality, finance and operations experience to the role. He has led finance and operational initiatives across Pyramid Global Hospitality’s independent portfolio and will continue to leverage data-driven insights to enhance financial performance, improve operational efficiencies and support long-term asset success.

Bill McKinney – Corporate Director of Food and Beverage

Bill McKinney brings more than 20 years of experience spanning luxury hotels, restaurants and bars to his new role as Pyramid Global Hospitality’s corporate director of food and beverage. Most recently, he led food and beverage operations for more than 45 hotels across the U.S. and Caribbean within IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio. In his new role, McKinney will partner with hotels across Pyramid Global Hospitality to strengthen the performance of food and beverage outlets, advance strategic initiatives and continue elevating the guest experience.

Collectively, these appointments underscore Pyramid Global Hospitality's commitment to building best-in-class expertise across every facet of hotel operations. As the company continues to evolve and maintain a forward-thinking vision, it remains focused on providing owners with the scale, specialized knowledge and tailored operational approach that have become hallmarks of the Pyramid Global Hospitality philosophy.

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