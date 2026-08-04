Chlorine Institute Announces Board Leadership Transition and Welcomes New Directors

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The CI names Lenny Scott as Board Chair, welcomes new directors, and reinforces its commitment to safety, stewardship, and industry collaboration.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chlorine Institute (CI) is pleased to announce that Lenny Scott, Vice President – Global Process Technology at Olin Corporation, has accepted the role of Chair of CI's Board of Directors. Lenny has been an active and valued member of the Institute, and CI is grateful for his willingness to serve in this important leadership role. His extensive industry experience will help guide the organization as it continues to support the safe and responsible production, distribution, and use of chlorine and its mission chemicals."We are excited to work alongside Lenny in his new role as Board Chair," said Frank Reiner, CI President. "His leadership and industry expertise will be invaluable as CI continues to serve its members and address the opportunities and challenges facing our industry."CI also extends its sincere appreciation to Julie Hildebrand for her dedicated service as Board Chair. Julie recently stepped down following a change in both her role and company. We thank her for her leadership, contributions, and commitment to the Institute, and we wish her continued success in this next chapter of her career.In addition, CI is pleased to welcome two new members to its Board of Directors:• Kyle Graham, Chemtrade Electrochem, Inc., who will serve on the Transportation Issue Team.• Adán Aurteneche, Orbia Vestolit, who will serve on the Emergency Preparedness Issue Team.The Chlorine Institute staff looks forward to working with Lenny, Kyle, Adán, and its Board leadership as the organization continues to advance safety, stewardship, and industry collaboration. We also look forward to welcoming Kyle and Adán at the CI Fall Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.___________________The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its mission chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org

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