Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Celebrates New Store Grand Opening in Bainbridge, Georgia

The Bainbridge, Georgia grand opening event will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers at 1502 Tallahassee Highway, Bainbridge, GA 39819.

Celebration to include new-customer discounts and giveaways for attendees

BAINBRIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: As part of its continued growth in the region, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers will welcome new customers by hosting a grand opening event at its newest location in Bainbridge, Georgia. The new store offers a comprehensive range of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should, including tires, oil changes, brakes, and a full suite of automotive maintenance and repair services.WHEN: The Bainbridge, Georgia grand opening event will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026.WHERE: The new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers at 1502 Tallahassee Highway, Bainbridge, GA 39819 DETAILS: The event will be held at the store location and structured as follows:10:00 AM: Customers are welcome to join the festivities and enjoy food and refreshments, friendly service, and the chance to win prize packs, car-care giveaways, and more.12:00 - 12:30 PM: Official Welcome/Giveaways: An official welcome will be performed. Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers aims to build trust with the local community and to show residents and customers how it is helping to service the area. As an added incentive, giveaways will be presented to several lucky event attendees.2:00 PM: Event closes.ABOUT EXPRESS OIL CHANGE & TIRE ENGINEERSFounded in 1979 with a single store in Birmingham, Ala., Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers has grown into a national leader in automotive service with more than 400 stores across the country. The Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers brand remains synonymous with convenient, high-quality automotive service at a great price. For more information, visit www.expressoil.com Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is part of the Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") family of brands. For more information about Mavis or its family of automotive brands, visit www.mavis.com

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