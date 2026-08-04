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Youth basketball Open Gym sessions scheduled

Currituck County Parks & Recreation will host Youth Basketball Open Gym for boys and girls ages 10-16.

Open Gym will be held on the following dates from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

  • Tuesday, August 11
  • Thursday, August 13
  • Tuesday, August 18
  • Thursday, August 20

Open Gym is held at the Parks and Recreation gymnasium in the Community Center/YMCA building at 130 Community Way, Barco, NC 27909. Please call the office at (252) 232-3007 if you have any questions.

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Youth basketball Open Gym sessions scheduled

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