Youth basketball Open Gym sessions scheduled

Currituck County Parks & Recreation will host Youth Basketball Open Gym for boys and girls ages 10-16.

Open Gym will be held on the following dates from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

Tuesday, August 11

Thursday, August 13

Tuesday, August 18

Thursday, August 20

Open Gym is held at the Parks and Recreation gymnasium in the Community Center/YMCA building at 130 Community Way, Barco, NC 27909. Please call the office at (252) 232-3007 if you have any questions.