ONYC® Hair Launches ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight Braiding Hair in Highly Requested Raw Bulk Human Hair Format

ONYC® ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight Bulk Human Hair styled into a sleek cornrow braided ponytail with a soft, natural blowout finish.

The customer-driven launch introduces ONYC® Hair’s first bulk braiding hair, offering a natural blowout texture for braids, custom crochet instazed styles.

Our customers have been asking for ONYC® braiding hair for a long time. We wanted to create something worthy of that anticipation — hair that feels premium, looks natural, and gives stylists control.” — Thelma Okoro - Founder & CEO, ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC® Hair has launched ONYC® ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight Braiding Hair, marking the company's first premium human hair release in a loose, no-weft bulk format designed for braiding, custom crochet work, and personalized hair construction.

The new product responds to years of requests from ONYC® customers, professional braiders, wig makers, and stylists seeking high-quality bulk human hair with the natural blowout appearance of textured Black hair. As demand continues to grow for customized protective styles, many professionals have looked for premium textured human hair that offers greater styling flexibility than conventional synthetic braiding fibers.

Made from 100% Virgin Cuticle-Aligned Indian Human Hair, ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight Braiding Hair features a soft, low-luster texture designed to resemble natural Black hair after it has been stretched or blow-dried. Its loose, unwefted construction allows stylists to customize the amount of hair used in each section without the limitations of a sewn weft.

The launch also marks ONYC® Hair's entry into the premium human hair braiding category, expanding the brand's product lineup beyond wefted extensions, wigs, closures, and clip-ins. It also broadens the company's portfolio of Natural Hair Extensions, giving professional stylists and everyday customers another way to create personalized protective styles using real human hair.

A Product Shaped by Long-Term Customer Demand

Bulk human hair has remained one of the most frequently requested additions to the ONYC® product collection. Customers have consistently asked the brand to offer loose hair suitable for professional braiding, custom crochet work, handmade wigs, hairpieces, and personalized protective styles.

Rather than launching with a generic braiding texture, ONYC® selected ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight as the foundation for its first bulk-hair release because of the texture's popularity among customers seeking a natural blowout appearance.

Since its introduction, ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight has become a favorite among customers who appreciate the textured look associated with ONYC® Fro-Out™ while preferring a softer, more versatile texture suitable for coloring, styling, and everyday wear.

"The response to ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight showed us that customers wanted more flexibility in how they use our textures," said Danielle Mensah, spokesperson for ONYC® Hair. "By introducing this texture in a loose format, we're giving braiders, stylists, and creators more freedom to build customized looks while maintaining the natural finish our customers expect."

Designed for Professional Creativity

Unlike wefted extensions, ONYC® ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight Braiding Hair is supplied loose and unwefted, giving professional braiders greater control over strand placement, braid density, and section size.

The hair can be used for knotless braids, box braids, boho braids, goddess braids, feed-in styles, cornrows, braided ponytails, and other protective hairstyles. It may also be incorporated into custom crochet installations, ventilated hairpieces, handmade wigs, and specialty designs developed by professional stylists.

Available as Kinky Straight Bulk Human Hair, the product serves as a versatile material for professionals and consumers creating customized braids, crochet installations, handmade wigs, and personalized hair designs using real textured human hair.

A Natural Blowout Texture for Seamless Blending

ONYC® ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight Braiding Hair was developed to complement the appearance of stretched, lightly pressed, or blow-dried Black hair.

Its visible texture, natural body, and low-luster finish help create a more seamless transition between the wearer's natural hair and the added strands while avoiding the overly silky appearance often associated with synthetic braiding fibers.

The hair can be used on its own or blended with compatible synthetic braiding hair to create soft tendrils, textured accents, and the loose movement associated with boho and goddess-inspired styles. Customers looking for Raw Kinky Straight Hair Bundles for custom styling can also incorporate the loose hair into handmade wigs, hairpieces, and other personalized creations.

Human Hair Quality with Greater Styling Freedom

Because it is made from cuticle-aligned human hair, the product offers styling possibilities that are generally not available with synthetic braiding fibers.

The exposed strands and braid ends can be gently washed, conditioned, curled, waved, or smoothed using appropriate products, conservative heat settings, and a heat protectant. The hair may also be professionally lifted or colored after a strand test has confirmed how it will respond.

With careful installation and removal, usable strands may be cleansed, conditioned, dried, stored, and prepared for future styles. Reusability depends on the installation method, maintenance routine, chemical processing, and how carefully the loose strands are preserved.

Key features include:

100% Virgin Cuticle-Aligned Indian Human Hair

Loose, unwefted construction

Soft ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight natural blowout texture

Natural low-luster finish

Suitable for braids, crochet work, custom wigs, and hairpieces

Washable, conditionable, and heat-styleable

Suitable for professional coloring following a strand test

Reusable with proper installation, removal, and maintenance

The Beginning of the ONYC® Braiding Hair Collection

The launch of ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight Braiding Hair represents the first step in ONYC® Hair's expansion into premium bulk human hair for protective styling. The company plans to use customer feedback and professional stylist input to guide future additions to the collection.

"This launch reflects what our customers have been asking for over many years," Mensah added. "We're excited to introduce a product that gives both professionals and everyday customers more creative possibilities while staying true to the quality and texture authenticity that define the ONYC® brand."

Availability

ONYC® ClassiQue™ Kinky Straight Braiding Hair is available through the official ONYC® Hair online store.

Product information:

https://www.onychair.com/by-category/product/kinky-straight-braiding-hair-bulk-human-hair

Customers can review current length options, product specifications, care guidance, and availability on the product page. Eligible customers may also select local pickup from the ONYC® Hair location in Rockville, Maryland, after receiving confirmation that their order is ready.

About ONYC® Hair

ONYC® Hair is a premium human-hair extensions company specializing in textured, straight, curly, and protective-styling solutions for Black women and textured-hair customers. The company develops Virgin Remy and cuticle-aligned human-hair products for personal wear, professional styling, and custom hair construction.

Through customer-centered product development, texture research, and an ongoing focus on realistic blending, quality, and versatility, ONYC® Hair continues to expand its collection of extensions, wigs, braiding hair, and professional styling formats.

For more information about ONYC® Hair and the Burmese Curly Hair collection, visit the brand’s official website.

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