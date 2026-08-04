Date: 8/4/2026

The Maine Judicial Branch announced today that the schedule for transitioning courts in Cumberland County (comprising Judicial Region 2) from paper filing to electronic filing (eFiling) is scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2026. The next implementation includes all case types in the Cumberland County Unified Criminal Docket (UCD), Cumberland County Superior Court, Portland District Court, and Bridgton District Court.

Attorneys, government agencies (except law enforcement agencies), and parties who file more than six non-emergency cases in a calendar year, are required to eFile in courts that have implemented Maine eCourts. Self-represented parties are not required to eFile and can continue to file documents as they always have, in paper at the courthouse, by mail, or by email if filing a protection from abuse or harassment case.

Attorneys and other required eFilers should prepare in advance for the transition, and take note of upcoming presentation and trainings:

Presentation for Cumberland County Legal Professionals and Stakeholders

The Maine Judicial Branch will hold a virtual presentation by ZOOM on August 10th, at noon to discuss the implementation of Maine eCourts and electronic filing (eFiling) in Judicial Region 2, Cumberland County Courts. Attorneys and other professional filers are encouraged to attend.

Topic: Maine eCourts in Region 2: Cumberland County Date & Time: Monday, August 10, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://courts-maine-gov.zoom.us/j/94955753059 Passcode: 993548

The webinar will be recorded and made available on the Judicial Branch website on the Maine eCourts Training & Resources page following the live session.

eFiler Trainings for Attorneys and Staff Members of the Maine eCourts project team will conduct in-person training for attorneys and staff according to the schedule below. Please note, registration is required to attend a training session. Prosecutors and staff will receive a separate link to register by email.

Prosecutor eFiler Training: Session #1 - Wednesday, September 2nd at 9:00am - 4:00pm (27 Northport Drive, Portland)

Prosecutor eFiler Training: Session #2 Thursday, September 3rd at 9:00am - 4:00pm (27 Northport Drive, Portland)

All Other eFiler Training: Session #1 Thursday, September 10th at 9:00am - 1:00pm (York Judicial Center, Biddeford) Register for this session

All Other eFiler Training: Session #2 Friday, September 11th at 9:00am - 1:00pm (York Judicial Center, Biddeford) Register for this session

About Maine eCourts

Maine eCourts is a suite of applications and web-based tools provided by Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Justice Software. The system allows for the management of court dockets and hearings, storage of digital case files, eFiling, and online payments.

For more information about Maine eCourts visit: https://www.courts.maine.gov/ecourts/index.html. To receive updates from the Maine Judicial Branch on Maine eCourts and other news, sign up for our mailing list at: https://www.courts.maine.gov/news/signup.html

Supporting documents

Maine eCourts to be Implemented in Cumberland County Courts in September