Charlotte County to Host First-Ever Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz, Seeks Community Exhibitors

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Aug. 3, 2026)– Bees, butterflies, birds and other pollinators do more than brighten our parks—they help sustain the natural world around us. Charlotte County Parks & Natural Resources invites the community to discover their importance at the county's first-ever Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz event from 9 -11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at Centennial Park Recreation Center, located at 1120 Centennial Blvd., in Port Charlotte.

This free, family-friendly event will celebrate the vital role pollinators play in healthy ecosystems while encouraging residents of all ages to explore nature, learn about local wildlife and discover simple ways to support conservation at home.

Participants can enjoy interactive educational exhibits. Whether you're an experienced naturalist or simply curious about the outdoors, the event offers something for everyone.

Charlotte County Parks & Natural Resources is seeking nonprofit organizations, schools, environmental groups, and educational exhibitors to help bring the experience to life.

Organizations are invited to host engaging, interactive booths focused on topics such as pollinators and native plants, wildlife and habitat conservation, sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Vendor participation is free. This event is intended for educational and community outreach purposes only.

Space is limited. Interested organizations should email Robin.Schilb@CharlotteCountyFL.gov with their organization name and a brief description of their booth or activity.

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