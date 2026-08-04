KS Bank Announces August 10th Opening of Lillington Branch

New Lillington location expands presence in region and highlights KS Bank’s commitment to providing the community with top-notch financial services

We look forward to being the trusted community bank for Lillington’s businesses and families” — Travis B. Bailey, Chief Administrative Officer and EVP of KS Bank

SMITHFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KS Bank , a North Carolina community bank, has announced the grand opening of its Lillington branch. The second branch in Harnett County will offer deposit and loan products for individuals and businesses, as well as mortgage and wealth management services. Customers will have access to in-branch and drive-thru teller services, as well as an ATM and digital banking platforms, starting August 10th. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration will be held Thursday, August 13th.KS Bank’s Lillington branch will be under the leadership of Commercial Relationship Manager, SVP, Mark Eason, a Lillington native. With a focus on building local banking relationships, Eason and his team know the community’s needs. “Having grown up in Harnett County, I understand what matters to those of us that call Lillington home,” said Eason. “Our team looks forward to building deeper relationships with our neighbors and ensuring that they feel taken care of when it comes to their money.”In addition to Eason, another Harnett County native and KS Bank’s Chief Administrative Officer and EVP, Travis B. Bailey, will be heavily involved in the branch’s operation. “We look forward to being the trusted community bank for Lillington’s businesses and families,” said Bailey. “Our involvement in our communities goes beyond the financial services and we truly value the opportunity we have to support our local economy.”Earl W. Worley, Jr., President/CEO of KS Bank, knows the value that a community bank can bring to Lillington. “Having opened another branch in Harnett County three years ago, we’re confident we know what it takes to develop a partnership that supports the success of our local community. At KS Bank, we believe that through personalized customer service, we can help our customers achieve their financial goals. We look forward to welcoming the Lillington community into the branch on August 10th.”August 13th’s ribbon-cutting celebration will feature giveaways, refreshments and a chance to meet the team. The community and media are encouraged to attend to learn more about KS Bank’s unique brand of community banking. The branch is located at 709 W. Front St., Lillington, NC 27546.About KS BankFor over 100 years, KS Bank has served the Triangle East region of North Carolina. KS Bank, a state-chartered savings bank, is a community-oriented financial institution offering a broad array of competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. KS Bank offers retail and commercial lending and deposit services, mortgage products, and wealth management services through its Trust Division, Kestrel Wealth Management. KS Bank’s corporate office is located in Smithfield, NC and they operate eleven financial centers in Harnett, Johnston, Nash, Wake, Wilson, and Wayne Counties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.