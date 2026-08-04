Charlotte HOME Review Committee Meeting Aug. 10

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2026) — The Charlotte HOME Review Committee has scheduled a meeting at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 10, 2026 at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Dr., Port Charlotte, to review and score applications received for affordable housing incentives, subsidies, and/or funding. A recommendation to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and County Commission will be prepared.

The public is invited to attend and provide input on agenda items. For more information, contact the Housing Division at 941-833-6500.

###