Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 483,253 in the last 365 days.

Charlotte HOME Review Committee Meeting Aug. 10

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2026) — The Charlotte HOME Review Committee has scheduled a meeting at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 10, 2026 at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Dr., Port Charlotte, to review and score applications received for affordable housing incentives, subsidies, and/or funding. A recommendation to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and County Commission will be prepared.

The public is invited to attend and provide input on agenda items. For more information, contact the Housing Division at 941-833-6500.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Charlotte HOME Review Committee Meeting Aug. 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.