New Jersey Personal Injury Law Firm to Distribute 1,000 Free Backpacks Filled With School Supplies to New Brunswick Students at Its Largest Community Giveaway to Date

New Brunswick, New Jersey – Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq (GGL), a leading New Jersey personal injury law firm, is proud to announce Project Backpack 2026, a free back-to-school giveaway providing 1,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to students and families in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The event will take place on Friday, August 14, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the parking lot of GGL’s New Brunswick office at 235 Livingston Avenue. Admission is completely free for New Brunswick students and their families, and no registration is required. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

This year’s event marks the largest Project Backpack distribution to date, growing from roughly 400 backpacks last year to 1,000 in 2026 and standing among the largest free school supply giveaways in Middlesex County. Each backpack comes stocked with the essentials students need to walk into the classroom prepared, confident, and ready to learn.

Beyond the backpacks, the afternoon is designed as a true community celebration. Families can enjoy free shaved ice from Kona Ice to cool off in the August heat, live music throughout the event with entertainment for kids and adults alike, and snacks and refreshments all afternoon. Students will also have the chance to meet Sir Henry the Scarlet Knight, the beloved Rutgers mascot, in person.

“Project Backpack is more than a giveaway. It is an investment in the next generation and a celebration of the community we are honored to serve,” said Lawrence A. LeBrocq, CEO and Managing Partner of Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq. “When a student walks into school on the first day with everything they need, they walk in with confidence. Removing that barrier for 1,000 New Brunswick families is exactly the kind of impact we want to have in our own backyard.”

GGL’s New Brunswick roots run deep, and Project Backpack reflects the firm’s belief that investing in education and providing resources to young learners strengthens the entire community. The initiative is presented in partnership with New Brunswick schools and local community organizations, and it joins the firm’s broader slate of community programs across New Jersey.

For more information about Project Backpack 2026, visit Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq | Project Backpack.

Garces, Grabler, and LeBrocq is a leading Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation law firm with over 30 years of legal experience. We are dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation to clients across New Jersey and Philadelphia. At Garces, Grabler and LeBrocq, we pride ourselves on treating our clients like family, offering compassionate support and personalized attention throughout every step of the legal process. Our team is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the legal system with confidence and ease. Beyond the courtroom, GGL invests directly in the communities it serves through initiatives like Project Backpack, statewide sponsorships, and year-round community outreach across its network of offices serving the greater New Jersey area. For more information on how we can help, visit https://ggllawyers.com/.

GGL Injury Lawyers

235 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

(732) 913-3400

https://ggllawyers.com/

Press Contact : Alexander Esposito

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.