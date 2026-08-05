K-BOX Mobile Storage Delivers Oklahoma's Largest Moving and Storage Containers with Local, Veteran-Owned Service

Tulsa-based company offers portable containers, statewide delivery, free onsite storage, and insulated moving containers as an alternative to national brands.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-BOX Mobile Storage , a locally owned and veteran-operated portable storage company based in Tulsa, is helping homeowners, businesses, and contractors throughout Oklahoma simplify moving and storage with oversized portable containers, flexible delivery options, and customer-focused service.As more Oklahomans seek convenient alternatives to traditional self-storage facilities and national portable storage providers, K-BOX Mobile Storage continues to distinguish itself through locally operated service, larger container options, and premium container features designed to better protect customers' belongings.Unlike many national competitors, K-BOX offers Oklahoma's only 19-foot portable moving and storage container, providing additional capacity for larger residential moves and commercial storage projects. Available alongside the company's 16-foot container, the larger unit is designed to accommodate homes up to approximately 2,000 square feet, reducing the need for multiple containers and simplifying the moving process.K-BOX also offers conveniences that many customers don't expect from portable storage providers. Customers can keep their container at their home or business, or have it transported to one of K-BOX's secure, gated Tulsa storage facilities. Unlike many storage providers, K-BOX does not charge outdoor onsite storage fees at its facility, and customers can access their stored containers during business hours whenever needed.Another feature that sets K-BOX apart is its fleet of insulated moving and storage containers . The company's 216 moving and storage containers are built with insulated wall panels that help reduce heat transfer by trapping air within the walls, creating a more temperature-stable environment than standard single-wall steel containers during Oklahoma's hot summers and changing seasons. This added protection helps safeguard furniture, household goods, electronics, and business inventory throughout storage or transport. K-BOX's short-term construction storage containers are designed specifically for jobsite use and are not insulated.To further simplify delivery, K-BOX utilizes its specialized "Joey" delivery system, allowing containers to be positioned with exceptional precision in residential driveways, neighborhoods, and commercial properties while helping minimize disruption to surrounding surfaces.K-BOX provides portable storage solutions for a wide range of residential and commercial needs, including:Portable moving containers delivered anywhere in OklahomaResidential and commercial storageOnsite and secure offsite storageConstruction jobsite storage containersBusiness inventory and equipment storageRemodeling and renovation projectsThe process is designed to be simple from start to finish. Customers schedule a delivery, pack the container at their own pace, choose whether to keep it onsite or store it at K-BOX's facility, and then schedule delivery to their new location whenever they're ready.Customers can choose between two portable storage container sizes:16-foot container starting at $179 per month, recommended for homes up to approximately 1,500 square feet.19-foot container starting at $219 per month, ideal for homes up to approximately 2,000 square feet.Transportation starts at $69 for deliveries within 40 miles, making portable storage an affordable alternative to renting moving trucks or making multiple trips.Built for long-term durability, K-BOX's moving and storage containers feature powder-coated steel construction, insulated walls, gasket-sealed doors that help keep out moisture, anti-slip flooring, and secure locking systems engineered to protect customers' belongings. Customers also have access to contents insurance coverage of up to $20,000 for additional peace of mind while their belongings are in storage.K-BOX's equipment has earned international recognition as a 16-time recipient of the "Best Self Storage Container" award, reflecting the company's commitment to providing premium portable storage solutions. Customer reviews frequently praise the containers for keeping belongings dry, secure, and protected throughout moves and extended storage.From its Tulsa headquarters, K-BOX serves customers across the state, including Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Oklahoma City, and communities throughout Oklahoma."We've invested in larger, insulated containers and quality equipment because we believe customers deserve more than the bare minimum," the owner added. "Whether someone is moving across town, renovating a home, or storing belongings for several months, we want them to have confidence that their possessions are protected every step of the way."About K-BOX Mobile StorageK-BOX Mobile Storage is a locally owned, veteran-operated portable storage company serving residential and commercial customers throughout Oklahoma. Operating from two Tulsa locations on Memorial Drive and Mingo Road, the company provides portable moving containers, secure on-site and off-site storage, and construction storage solutions with delivery available statewide. K-BOX is home to Oklahoma's only 19-foot portable storage container and offers insulated moving and storage containers, free outdoor storage at its gated facility, precision container placement using its Joey delivery system, and award-winning equipment backed by local service.

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