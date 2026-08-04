Brand Agency Mighty Opens Oxford Office to Support High-Growth Technology Businesses

Brand agency Mighty opens new office in Oxford Mighty, a brand agency in Oxford

Mighty opens a new office in Oxford, bringing its brand strategy, positioning and expertise closer to the city’s startups, spinouts and technology businesses.

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand and marketing agency Mighty has opened a new office on Woodstock Road, Oxford, strengthening its presence within one of the UK’s most active science, technology and innovation ecosystems.The new office gives founders, leadership teams and established organisations across Oxfordshire direct access to Mighty’s brand strategy, naming, positioning, identity, website and go-to-market expertise.Mighty has supported ambitious organisations across the UK, Europe and North America, including multinational, Nasdaq-listed and venture-backed businesses. Its experience spans complex and fast-moving sectors including engineering, cyber security, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing and emerging technology. Recently, Mighty has helped to launch two startups – a quantum cryptography analyser and cataloguer named Quantumfy, and a digital companion called Pokkit that provides quick cybersecurity assistance through WhatsApp.The agency specialises in helping organisations navigate “Moments of Change” – the points at which a business needs to launch, grow, reposition, recover or redefine its place in the market.James Ashe, Managing Partner at Mighty, said:“Oxford is full of brilliant people turning complex ideas into products and businesses with the potential to change markets. But strong technology still needs a clear story, a distinctive position and a brand that customers, investors and employees can understand and believe in.“Opening in Oxford allows us to work more closely with founders and leadership teams at the moments when those decisions matter most.”With commercial strategy, creative thinking, storytelling and behavioural science, Mighty helps organisations make better decisions and build brands that support growth.For early-stage businesses, spin-outs and venture-backed companies, Mighty offers an accelerated 100-day brand launch programme. The process is designed to take a business from an initial idea or proposition to a market-ready brand and launch platform.Depending on the needs of the business, the process can include:• Strategic positioning and proposition development• Company naming• Brand identity• Tone of voice and messaging• Website design and development• Investor and go-to-market materials• Brand guidelines and launch supportFor more established organisations, Mighty also runs focused brand sprints designed to resolve specific commercial and communication challenges. These can include sharpening an unclear proposition, improving differentiation, refreshing an identity or helping a business enter a new market.The opening strengthens Mighty’s role as an Oxford brand agency , supporting businesses that need to move quickly without sacrificing strategy.Ashe added:“Speed matters, particularly for technology businesses, but speed without clarity can create expensive problems later. Our role is to help organisations move faster because the thinking is stronger, not because important decisions have been skipped.”The Oxford office is based at Grassroots, 46 Woodstock Road, OX2 6HT and will support clients across Oxford, Oxfordshire, and the wider UK. For more information, email hello@mighty-agency.co

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