Ramps closing at Exit 205 along I-64 west in New Kent County for improvements
RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and its contractor, will be closing on-and-off ramps nightly Aug. 9-10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. at westbound Interstate 64 (I-64) and Exit 205 for Quinton and Route 33 (Bottoms Bridge Road)/Route 60/Route 249 (New Kent Highway) in New Kent County for alignment shifts and widening as part of the I-64 Gap Segment A project.
Weather permitting, motorists should follow posted detours, below, or seek alternate routes.
- Off-ramp detour: Traffic will continue westbound on I-64 to southbound I-295 to eastbound I-64 to Exit 205
- On-ramp detour: Traffic will use Bottoms Bridge Road/New Kent Highway to westbound Route 60 to northbound I-295 to westbound I-64
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.
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