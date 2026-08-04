Ramps closing at Exit 205 along I-64 west in New Kent County for improvements

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and its contractor, will be closing on-and-off ramps nightly Aug. 9-10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. at westbound Interstate 64 (I-64) and Exit 205 for Quinton and Route 33 (Bottoms Bridge Road)/Route 60/Route 249 (New Kent Highway) in New Kent County for alignment shifts and widening as part of the I-64 Gap Segment A project.

Weather permitting, motorists should follow posted detours, below, or seek alternate routes.

Off-ramp detour: Traffic will continue westbound on I-64 to southbound I-295 to eastbound I-64 to Exit 205

On-ramp detour: Traffic will use Bottoms Bridge Road/New Kent Highway to westbound Route 60 to northbound I-295 to westbound I-64

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.