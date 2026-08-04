C.M. James Opens The Black Book With 30-Day Album Campaign

C.M. James announces The C.M. Files: The Black Book, opening September 4, 2026 through C.M. Jaye Music and The LiteraVerse.

The C.M. Files: The Black Book arrives Sept. 4 through C.M. Jaye Music, expanding music, stories and visuals inside The LiteraVerse.

Most artists release track lists. C.M. Jaye Music opens the files, letting audiences see and hear the stories, sounds and visuals before The Black Book opens September 4.” — C.M. James, Founder of C.M. Jaye Music and The LiteraVerse

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One month before release day, award-winning author and recording artist C.M. James has launched a 30-day visual campaign for The C.M. Files: The Black Book , opening September 4, 2026, through independent label C.M. Jaye Music.Instead of announcing the project with only a traditional track list, C.M. Jaye Music is releasing previews with original visuals from across the album. Throughout August, listeners will see and hear selected “files” through short song clips, cinematic imagery and connected storytelling leading into the official release.“Most artists release track lists. We are opening the files,” said James. “Every song has its own sound, story and visual identity. The album is the release, but The LiteraVerse is the world surrounding it.”The genre-blending project moves through hip-hop, rap, R&B, soul, rock, country-influenced sounds, humor, personal reflection and cinematic storytelling. Each track functions as a separate entry inside The Black Book, revealing a different memory, character, confession, question or creative perspective.The campaign also expands the music world inside The LiteraVerse, the digital entertainment platform founded by C.M. James. Built for authors, artists, writers, producers, creative professionals, creators, readers and listeners, The LiteraVerse connects original music, immersive audio stories, podcasts, visuals and independent storytelling inside one growing creative universe.James first became known as an award-winning author and publisher before expanding into recording, independent music ownership and platform development. He is the founder of C.M. Jaye Music, creator of The LiteraVerse and founder of C.M. James Writes.The album will also carry the name and voice of the late Nashville singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye, James’s sister, whose work and creative legacy remain connected to C.M. Jaye Music. Her appearance on the project adds a personal layer to an album already shaped by memory, family, storytelling and artistic independence.The campaign begins with “Go Virgo Go,” a high-energy C.M. James track that will be reintroduced as Virgo season begins later in August. “That’s Ya DJ?” is also currently available, with additional previews from The Black Book scheduled throughout the month.A 60-second visual sampler will present multiple songs from the album in rapid succession, giving audiences a first look at the project’s range before September 4. The campaign is designed to show how C.M. James and C.M. Jaye Music approach album promotion differently by connecting music with visual concepts and story-driven presentation.The C.M. Files: The Black Book will be available September 4, 2026, on major streaming platforms and inside The LiteraVerse.Official Album Site: The C.M. Files: The Black BookExplore: The LiteraVerse

The C.M. Files: The Black Book album preview

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