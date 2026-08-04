The Costigan Group Expands Old Hickory Lake and Waterfront Real Estate Advisory With Erica Stevens

Erica Stevens | Old Hickory Lake Front Specialist

Stevens specializes in Old Hickory Lake lakefront homes, waterfront properties, and residential real estate across Mount Juliet and Greater Nashville.

On Old Hickory Lake, two homes a mile apart can offer completely different ownership experiences. My job is to understand those differences before my client buys the view.” — Erica Stevens

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Costigan Group at Compass, led by Nashville RealtorJack Costigan, today announced the addition of Erica Stevens, a Nashville-area real estate advisor specializing in Old Hickory Lake real estate , lakefront homes, waterfront properties, and residential real estate across Mount Juliet and Greater Nashville.Stevens’ niche is centered on helping buyers and sellers navigate properties where the setting, shoreline, water access, and ownership experience are just as important as the home itself. Her work includes primary residences, luxury lakefront homes, second homes, and residential properties offering convenient access to Old Hickory Lake.“Buying a lake property is different from buying a traditional home,” said Erica Stevens. “The view may be what initially gets someone’s attention, but the real decision involves the shoreline, the lot, the water access, the outdoor spaces, the maintenance, and how the property will actually function over time.”Old Hickory Lake remains one of Middle Tennessee’s most desirable lifestyle-driven residential markets, attracting buyers seeking boating access, waterfront views, outdoor living, privacy, and convenient proximity to Nashville. The lake extends through multiple communities, creating a wide range of property types, neighborhood settings, and ownership experiences.Stevens helps clients understand those differences before making a decision. Her approach considers shoreline position, dock access, water depth, lot usability, privacy, outdoor living potential, property condition, surrounding development, neighborhood character, and long-term resale appeal.A home may technically be located on or near the lake while offering a very different experience from another property only a short distance away. Differences in elevation, shoreline access, dock configuration, water visibility, lot orientation, and proximity to marinas or recreation can all meaningfully affect how the property is used and valued.“Erica’s focus goes well beyond identifying a house with a water view,” said Jack Costigan, founder of The Costigan Group at Compass. “She helps clients evaluate how the property connects to the lake, how the lot functions, and whether the full ownership experience supports their goals. That level of context is critical in waterfront real estate.”Stevens’ work is particularly valuable for buyers relocating to Middle Tennessee who may be familiar with Old Hickory Lake broadly but have limited knowledge of the individual communities surrounding it. Online listings can show the home and the view, but they rarely explain the practical differences between waterfront locations, lake-access properties, neighborhood amenities, commute patterns, and day-to-day convenience.Her advisory process helps buyers compare not only the properties themselves, but also the lifestyle attached to each location. For some clients, the priority may be direct boating access and a private dock. Others may be more focused on views, entertaining space, proximity to Mount Juliet, or the ability to reach downtown Nashville while still enjoying a quieter residential setting.“There is no single version of lake living,” Stevens said. “Some buyers want to be on the water every weekend, while others want the privacy, views, and slower pace that come with living near the lake. My role is to understand what they actually want from the property and help them determine which opportunity fits.”For sellers, Stevens understands that marketing a lakefront home requires more than presenting the interior finishes. The value of a waterfront property is often tied to features that cannot be fully communicated through standard listing photography or a traditional property description.Backed by The Costigan Group’s modern marketing platform, Stevens helps position lakefront and waterfront properties by highlighting the shoreline, water access, views, outdoor living areas, lot configuration, privacy, dock features, and overall ownership experience. The goal is to reach buyers who understand the specific value of the setting rather than marketing the home as a conventional residential listing.“Waterfront buyers are not simply comparing kitchens and bedroom counts,” Costigan added. “They are comparing the way each property interacts with the water. Erica understands how to identify and communicate those distinctions, which can make a meaningful difference in both buyer interest and market positioning.”In addition to her Old Hickory Lake specialization, Stevens represents buyers and sellers throughout Mount Juliet and the greater Nashville residential market. Mount Juliet’s combination of residential growth, established communities, access to Old Hickory Lake, and proximity to Nashville has made it an increasingly important market for local and relocating buyers.Stevens applies the same consultative approach to traditional residential transactions, helping clients evaluate pricing, property condition, location, neighborhood demand, negotiation strategy, and future marketability. Whether a client is moving closer to the lake, relocating to Middle Tennessee, purchasing a primary residence, or preparing a home for sale, she provides guidance rooted in preparation, responsiveness, and attention to detail.Known for her professionalism, clear communication, and relationship-focused service, Stevens approaches each transaction with an emphasis on making the process understandable and manageable for the client.“Erica is thoughtful, highly responsive, and genuinely invested in helping clients make the right decision,” Costigan said. “Her specialization strengthens our ability to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Old Hickory Lake and Mount Juliet markets while supporting the broader growth of our residential platform.”Stevens joins The Costigan Group as the team continues to expand its specialized advisory services across residential, luxury, relocation, investment, short-term rental, new development, and lifestyle real estate throughout Middle Tennessee.About Erica StevensErica Stevens is a Nashville-area Realtorwith The Costigan Group at Compass, specializing in Old Hickory Lake real estate, lakefront homes, waterfront properties, and residential real estate across Mount Juliet and Greater Nashville. She helps buyers and sellers evaluate real estate through the combined lenses of lifestyle, location, property condition, market position, and long-term value.About The Costigan GroupThe Costigan Group at Compass is a Nashville-based real estate team specializing in residential, luxury, relocation, short-term rental, investment, and new development real estate throughout Middle Tennessee. Led by Jack Costigan, the team combines local market expertise, modern marketing, data-driven analysis, and strategic advisory to help clients make more informed real estate decisions.

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